DLC Character Leone Abbacchio Trailer
JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: All Star Battle R downloadable content character Leone Abbacchio will launch on September 1, publisher Bandai Namco and developer CyberConnect2 announced.
JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: All Star Battle R is available now for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch, and PC via Steam.
Watch a new trailer below.
