A new update has been released for JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R Update 1.60 You can find out all the details of the Game Update, Bug Fixes, improvements, and Patch Notes below. JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R Update 1.60 is now available for download, for all platforms, including PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, and PC. The file size may vary depending on the platform.

General Changes Backstepping Standardized the hurtbox area around feet. Eliminates differences in ability to avoid certain deployed projectiles (e.g. Ghiaccio’s “Any form of attack stops cold when it hits my ultracold temperatures!” skill) by stepping backwards. *The purpose of this is to remove imbalances in different characters’ ability to escape deployed projectiles while getting up from being downed.

Direction of counter HHA flying Adjusted the force that sends opponents flying to the direction the initiating character is facing. Under certain situations, when performing a successful counter, the target would go flying in the opposite direction from that suggested by the attack animation.

Guardbreak Added damage reduction to combos that start out of guardbreak. Reduces the reward for performing a guardbreak while maintaining the ability to pursue that guardbreak.

Damage received during skills that don’t cause the victim to recoil.

e.g. Jonathan Joestar’s “Tackle” special Allowed damage taken during rebound protection to receive damage reduction.

Changed counterstrikes to not occur while taking damage from attacks that do not cause rebound. Improves usability in neutral.

Damage received during attacks that do not cause recoil while in Resolve Mode. Allowed damage taken during rebound protection to receive damage reduction.

Changed counterstrikes to not occur while taking damage from attacks that do not cause rebound. Improves usability in neutral.

Recoil caused by leg sweep attacks Shortened animation lead-in and sped up transition to downed state. This was changed due to certain attacks that allow additional attacks on downed opponents to fail due to recoil invincibility.

The pivot line when characters swap positions in the air. Resolved inconsistencies between characters’ positional pivot lines and the center of their collision detection. Under certain circumstances, when jumping attacks hit the opponent in the back, they were less likely to fall frontward. *This prevents confusion from guard direction working opposite to what is expected.

Collision detection (determines when characters push against each other) Removed Stand collision detection during standing and crouching recoil animations. Under certain circumstances, when jumping attacks hit the opponent in the back, they were less likely to fall frontward. *This prevents confusion from guard direction working opposite to what is expected.

Crouching recoil animation Fixed a rare issue where being hit during the Stylish Guard’s recovery would cause the crouching recoil animation to trigger. Ensures that recoil animations are appropriate to the situation.

Character Specific Changes Jonathan Joestar Dash Forward Increased dash speed. Improves usability in neutral

“Sendo Overdrive” skill Decreased projectile speed.

Shortened recovery period.

Extended pushback on hit. Improves usability in neutral.

*Combined with the anti-air capability of “Scarlet Overdrive”, this improves the ability to bait and counter the opponent.

“Overdrive Barrage” skill Increased forward motion.

Shortened recovery period.

Improves usability in neutral and in combos. Dio Brando Dash Forward Increased dash speed. Improves usability in neutral

Crouching strong normal attack Increased forward motion. Improves usability in neutral and in combos.

“Useless, useless, useless, useless!” skill Reduced the number of button presses required to receive the damage increase. Reduces difficulty of control.

“I’ll suck you dry!” skill Reduced the number of button presses required to receive the damage increase. Reduces difficulty of control.

“That must be five or six ribs broken!” skill Shortened recovery period.

Increased launch power when hitting an airborne opponent. Improves usability in neutral by reducing recovery. The launch power increase is to prevent infinite combos possibly resulting from the recovery reduction.

Robert E. O. Speedwagon “Martial Arts, the Eastern mystery!” skill Removed ability to continue the attack if it’s guarded.

Shortened attack activation time.

Changed recoil from medium attack. (Now triggers when dropping to the ground.) Reduces The Asian’s ability to sustain a safe position while preserving his combo-centric strengths.

“Don’t try to bluff, you rich little snot!” skill Changed so that if Robert E. O. Speedwagon is sent into recoil while the hat is flying, it will have no hitbox while returning. Removed the attack’s function of insurance against counterattacks while preserving its strength as pressure out of Flash Cancel.

“Aren’t you acting tough!” skill Removed The Asian’s collision detection when landing. Prevents the opponent from getting stuck and unable to advance.

Joseph Joestar Backstepping Shortened recovery period. Improves usability in neutral

“Clacker Boomerang” skill (Hamon version) Adjusted so the recovery animation when touching a returning clacker while standing still could be canceled. Improves usability in neutral and in combos. *On hit with “I’ll smash you good!” and following up with “Clacker Boomerang” (Hamon version), if the HH Gauge is built up, can now follow up further with attacks such as “Clacker Boomerang” skill (Hamon version).

Lisa Lisa (Elizabeth) Standing strong normal attack Increased duration of attack hitbox. Improves usability in neutral and in combos.

Jumping strong normal attack Shortened attack activation time. Improves usability in neutral and in combos.

“Blasphemy is prohibited!” skill Altered number of knives thrown. Medium attack throws 2 knives. Strong attack throws 3 knives.

*This change will affect total damage of the attack. Weak: 30 damage x 1 knife Medium: 18 damage x 2 knives Strong: 14 damage x 3 knives

Altered the speed of throwing the projectiles. Delayed for medium attack. Massively delayed for strong attack.

Altered the flying speed of the knives. Sped up weak version. Slowed down strong version. Sped up Hamon version.

Changed recoil animation of non-Hamon versions.

Altered landing recovery times. Increased for medium attack. Increased greatly for strong attack. Improves usability in neutral and in combos. *For non-Hamon versions, the change to the slam recoil animation enables following up into specials from this attack at close range.

“Hamon Master” skill Increased movement range for medium, strong, and Hamon versions. Improves usability in neutral and in combos.

“All I need is this scarf!” skill Increased horizontal launch force. Prevents the opponent from flying in the opposite direction in some situations.

“You picked a bad time to test me!” skill Enlarged hitbox.

Decreased speed of attack activation.*Will combo if “Hamon Master” hits.

Increased forward motion. Improves usability in neutral.

*Attack now hits if the opponent guards against Hamon Chain’s secondary skill and then backsteps.

“Die with regret” skill Shortened attack activation time.

Increased number of hits.

Made the attack turn to face the enemy on activation.

Changed recoil animation. *Now triggers slam animation even against airborne opponents.

Improves usability in neutral.

*Attack now hits if the opponent guards against Hamon Chain’s initial skill and then dodges or jumps. “Snake Muffler” skill Shortened attack activation time.

Made the attack turn to face the enemy on activation.

Changed recoil animation.

*Now triggers slam animation even against airborne opponents. Improves usability in neutral. *Attack now hits if the opponent guards against Hamon Chain’s initial skill and then dodges or jumps.

*Now triggers slam animation even against airborne opponents. “Settle this with style” skill Shrank hurtbox during activation.

Shortened recovery period. Improves usability in neutral. *If the opponent guards against Hamon Chain’s initial skill and then counters with an attack that doesn’t have a low hitbox, such as a leg sweep, that attack will miss, and this attack will hit.

“Prepare to die!” skill Shortened attack activation time.

If the opponent is inputting back during activation, they will be in guarding position.

Increased forward motion.

Shortened recovery period. Improves usability in neutral. *Attack now hits if the opponent guards against Hamon Chain’s secondary skill and was still guarding.

“Smooth as silk” skill This skill is now able to cancel into specials. Improves usability in neutral.

“Futile!” skill This skill is now able to cancel into specials. Improves usability in neutral.

Cancel Hamon Chain recovery into GHA Allowed canceling recovery into GHA, but only after the attack’s hitbox has spawned. *Doesn’t apply when airborne. Standardizes when cancels are and aren’t possible.

Caesar Anthonio Zeppeli “Seated Jump” special Removed ability to use “Bubble Launcher” when performing backwards. Too effective against specific characters.

“Bubble Launcher” skill (aerial) Reduced duration of projectiles.

Extended landing recovery period. Too effective against specific characters.

“Hamon Kick” skill Decreased speed of attack activation.

Increased landing recovery time when guarded.

Increases the difficulty of hitting with the skill and the punish window for missing with it.

Increased number of hits.

Increased damage. Makes it easier to cancel into HHA when hitting. The damage increase improves the reward for landing the skill.(Despite the damage increase, it takes place over 2 hits, so the damage from counterstrikes is limited.)

“Gliding Bubble Cutter” skill Increased projectile spawn speed.

Shortened recovery period. Improves usability in neutral.

Esidisi “Think fast!” HHA Increased health drained on hit. Improves reward for hitting.

Wamuu “He bent backwards!” skill Increased the size of the follow-up kick’s hitbox. Improves ability for the attack to combo.

Rudol von Stroheim Reversal Assist Added ability for hitstop to apply to the attack’s hits. Applies universal rules that other characters follow.

“Farewell, you annoying Englishman!” skill Fixed issue where being KOed while being sent flying from the explosion would disable assists in the following round. This was a bug and has been fixed.

Mariah “If you’re not allowed to touch something, it makes you want to touch it more…” style Extended time until a deployed power socket vanishes. Improves usability in neutral.

“Sorry, but you’ll have to die now.” skill Aerial normal attacks can now be performed after activating skill during forward and straight jump. Improves usability in neutral.

Iggy “Ha ha, sucker!” skill Can now be Flash Canceled from a successful counter.

Made it so a successful counter turns Stand Mode ON. Improves usability in combos.

“A nasty habit” skill Reduced invincibility period.

Increased time the attack is active.

Made attack rebound away if guarded.

*Can be canceled into Aerial Dash special during this rebound. Comboing an attack with invincible activation to an HHA or other follow-up allowed for racking up massive damage. To make up for the reduced invincibility, other changes improve usability in neutral.

*Can be canceled into Aerial Dash special during this rebound. Old Joseph Joestar Assault Assist Adjusted so activation speed was not sped up in certain situations. Applies universal rules that other characters follow.

Reversal Assist Adjusted so activation speed was not slowed in certain situations. Applies universal rules that other characters follow.

“Hamon Overdrive!” skill Removed Hamon damage property from weak, medium, and strong attack versions. Applies universal rules that other characters follow. *This change makes it so that the weak, medium, and strong attack versions no longer deal extra damage to Vampire and Pillar Man characters. In exchange, the attacks now build the HH Gauge.

Jean Pierre Polnareff “Reap as you sow!” skill Speeds up attack activation, standardizing weak, medium, and strong attack versions.

Reduced all animation lead-ins. *No change in the increase in attack duration that applies to weak/medium/strong versions. Improves usability in neutral.

“My secret weapon!” skill Changed recoil animation. (Now sends the opponent flying.)

Increased damage. Improves usability in neutral.

“Off comes the armor!” HHA Fixed so that the follow-up skill can no longer be activated repeatedly in some situations. This was unintended and has been fixed.

Hol Horse “Come get us!” skill Fixed so that the follow-up skill can no longer be activated repeatedly in some situations. This was unintended and has been fixed.

Josuke Higashikata 4 “Break through, beat you up!” skill (weak version) Reduced the forward launch force when hitting an airborne enemy.

*Shared with all attacks that make the opponent drop to the ground. Narrows viable combo routes, as there were too many varied ways to open into high-damage combos.

*Shared with all attacks that make the opponent drop to the ground. “Meet my homing missile!” HHA

*HHA secondary skill Increased damage. Improves usability in neutral and in combos.

“You’re already fixed!” GHA Increased damage. Improves usability in neutral and in combos.

Koichi Hirose Stand Mode crouching strong normal attack Increased recovery time. Increases punishment for missing.

Shigekiyo Yangu Standing strong normal attack Increased damage.

Increased number of hits. Improves usability in neutral and in combos.

Crouching strong normal attack Increased number of hits. Improves usability in neutral.

“Don’t come any closer!” skill Made it so the character continuously faces the opponent. Prevents being unable to guard in certain situations.

“Don’t underestimate Harvest!” skill Prevented disappearing when reaching the edge of the arena. Eliminating situations where launched projectiles disappear.

Enlarged hitbox.

Reduced launch force of the additional hits. Improves reliability of landing extra hits.

“I can get anything I want!” skill Fixed issue where the attack activation delay was different between the Nintendo Switch version and other platform versions, and where the Same Move Limit was not applying on the Nintendo Switch version. This was a bug and has been fixed.

Jotaro Kujo User Mode standing medium normal attack Shortened attack activation time. Improves usability in neutral and in combos.

All User Mode and Stand Mode jumping attacks Shortened landing recovery period. Adjusted the long landing recovery of all applicable attacks to the same baseline as other characters.

“ORAAAA!” special Increased number of hits.

Increased damage. Improves usability in neutral and in combos.

“ORAAA!” skill (medium attack) Fixed bug where this move was sharing the Same Move Limit with the “ORA, ORA!” skill. They will now have separate Same Move Limit detection. Improves usability in combos.

Shortened attack activation time. *After being hit by “ORA, ORA!” and then guarding the combo hit, the opponent will now be hit by this attack if they try to escape by jumping.

“ORAAA!” skill (strong attack) Shortened landing recovery period. Improves usability in neutral and in combos. *Can now move at the same timing when canceling after hitting with any strong normal. When canceling from a special, can now combo with a weak normal.

Yukako Yamagishi Jumping medium normal attack Enlarged hitbox. Improves usability in neutral and in combos.

“Love Deluxe” style Slowed HH Gauge drain while mode is active.

Increased number of throw hits while mode is active. Improves usability in neutral.

“You shithead!” special Adjusted hitbox position. Adjusts the hitbox to more accurately reflect the move’s animation.

*The move no longer hits an opponent directly above.

“You dumbass!” skill Increased landing recovery time when guarded. Increases punishment for failing to land a hit.

Akira Otoishi “Spitfire!” skill Fixed an issue where the user’s collision detection would be removed. This was unintended and has been fixed.

Giorno Giovanna “This doesn’t feel good…” special Changed recoil animation.

*Now sends opponents flying even when they are downed.

*Now sends opponents flying even when they are downed. Removed the ability to cancel into GHAs and special moves. Improves usability in combos.

“WRYYYYYYYYYYY” skill Fixed issue where the Same Move Counter was set wrong between skills. Applies universal rules that other characters follow.

Dashing

*Golden Wind Requiem only Adjusted the possible time to cancel forward and backward dash to be earlier.

Adjusted so that only Aerial Dash forward is usable.

*Jump attacks are usable during Aerial Dash. Improves usability in neutral.

*Jump attacks are usable during Aerial Dash. Crouching medium attack during GHA effect

*Golden Wind Requiem only Increased forward motion.

Increased time the attack is active.

Decreased speed of attack activation. Improves usability in neutral.

*For balance reasons, the reach and duration increases have been offset by a slight slowdown in attack activation.

“Can you escape destruction?” skill

*Golden Wind Requiem only Decreased projectile speed.

Made attack not guaranteed to hit when canceled into after an aerial attack is guarded.

Made the projectile revert to a brooch when it hits the ground.

Cosmetic change only. Guido Mista “Places, everyone!” special Allowed for combining.

*When Bullets are deployed with “Places, everyone!”, it’s now possible to activate “Time to get to work!” and load the Stand into bullets. Vice versa also applies: while the Bullets are loaded with “Time to get to work!”, it’s also possible to place them in the arena with “Places, everyone!” Improves usability in neutral.

*When Bullets are deployed with “Places, everyone!”, it’s now possible to activate “Time to get to work!” and load the Stand into bullets. Vice versa also applies: while the Bullets are loaded with “Time to get to work!”, it’s also possible to place them in the arena with “Places, everyone!” “Time to get to work!” special Allowed for combining.

*When Bullets are deployed with “Places, everyone!”, it’s now possible to activate “Time to get to work!” and load the Stand into bullets. Vice versa also applies: while the Bullets are loaded with “Time to get to work!”, it’s also possible to place them in the arena with “Places, everyone!” Improves usability in neutral.

*When Bullets are deployed with “Places, everyone!”, it’s now possible to activate “Time to get to work!” and load the Stand into bullets. Vice versa also applies: while the Bullets are loaded with “Time to get to work!”, it’s also possible to place them in the arena with “Places, everyone!” “Pass, pass, pass!” skill Reduced damage. Balancing change to offset the new ability to use “Place, everyone!” and “Time to get to work!” simultaneously.

Bruno Bucciarati “I’ve got you!” special Adjusted so it properly recognizes the upper hit limit. Brings the skill in line with other characters by preventing the same attack from hitting three or more times in a row.

Diavolo Forward Step Delayed the time to become invincible. Reduces the ability to use the move to escape safely from attacks while standing up from being downed.

Backward Step Delayed the time to become invincible. Reduces the ability to use the move to escape safely from attacks while standing up from being downed.

User Mode standing medium normal attack Reduced knockback on hit. Increases punishment for being guarded.

User Mode standing strong normal attack Reduced knockback on hit. Increases punishment for being guarded.

User Mode crouching strong normal attack Increased forward launch power when hitting an airborne opponent. Using this as a second hit from another attack gave high damage for its ease of use. This change raises the skill requirement for effective comboing.

User Mode jumping medium normal attack Shrank hitbox.

Shortened duration of attack hitbox. Reduces aerial offensive capability.

Stand Mode jumping medium normal attack Increased duration of attack hitbox. Improves usability in neutral.

Stand Mode jumping strong normal attack Made attack hitbox appear faster. Improves usability in neutral.

“The passage of time resumes!” skill Shortened knockback on hit from weak and medium versions. Increases punishment for being guarded.

“This is the end!” skill Added some homing on the opponent for all versions (weak, medium, and strong). Improves usability in neutral.

“Time has been erased…” Fixed an issue where sometimes, when countering with the fastest blow, the animation would only play for the user and the Stand would not attack. This was a bug and has been fixed.

Narancia Ghirga Stand hurtbox Assigned the Stand a hurtbox. Applies universal rules that other characters follow.

User Mode standing medium normal attack Increased duratin of attack hitbox. Improves usability in neutral and in combos.

User Mode crouching medium normal attack Increased duration of attack hitbox.

Increased forward launch power when hitting an airborne opponent. Improves usability in neutral and in combos.

User Mode jumping medium normal attack Increased duration of attack hitbox. Improves usability in neutral and in combos.

Stand Mode standing weak normal attack Increased recovery time. Too effective against specific characters.

Stand Mode standing medium normal attack Decreased speed of attack activation.

Increased recovery time. Too effective against specific characters.

Stand Mode standing strong normal attack Decreased speed of attack activation.

Increased recovery time. The attack has strengths such as multiple activations, advantage in clashes, and a long reach. This leaves all those strengths while making it more of a risk.

Stand Mode crouching weak normal attack Decreased speed of attack activation.

Removed ability to cancel with weak attacks. Too effective against specific characters.

“I’ll make you swiss cheese!” skill Adjusted firing angle.

Increased recovery time of medium and strong versions. Too effective against specific characters.

“Attack!” skill Increased Stand’s movement speed.

Enlarged hitbox.

Shortened recovery period. Improves usability in neutral.

“Yes! Right on time!” follow-up skill Increased recovery time.

Increased number of hits.

Increased damage. Improves usability in neutral

“I know how to waste you!” follow-up skill Shortened recovery period. Improves usability in neutral

“I’m gonna kill you!” follow-up skill Shortened recovery period. Improves usability in neutral

“Blast off!” skill Increased launching force. Improves usability in neutral and in combos.

Trish Una User Mode crouching medium normal attack Changed recoil animation. (Now makes the opponent rebound.) Improves usability in neutral and in combos.

*When the attack downed the opponent, it was difficult to use in combos.

User Mode crouching strong normal attack Increased number of hits.

Made attack hitbox appear faster.

Increased damage. Improves usability in neutral and in combos.

“With the force of a vise!” special Changed recoil animation of the final part.

*Now sends even downed opponents flying.

*Now sends even downed opponents flying. Enabled Flash Cancel.

Increased damage. Improves usability in combos.

“Something soft is even more unbreakable than diamond!” skill Increased number of hits.

Increased damage.

Increased forward launch power when hitting an airborne opponent.

Shortened recovery period.

Improves usability in neutral and in combos.

When canceling out of a guard, disallowed canceling into HHA or Flash Cancel.

Disallowed damage from this move to finish the opponent. This adjustment is to avoid situations such as when using the skill to counter from a guard and then KOing the opponent, and the opponent is finished off in a near-death state, robbing them of the opportunity for a comeback.

“Spicy Lady!” skill Changed recoil animation from the final part. (Now makes the opponent rebound.)

Increased damage. Improves usability in neutral and in combos.

“Crush!” skill Made attack hitbox appear faster. Improves usability in neutral and in combos.

“Nobody’s getting taken out today.” skill Made attack hitbox appear faster. Improves usability in neutral and in combos.

“Make any material soft!” HHA Fixed an issue where, if the move is interrupted by a Reversal Assist mid-execution, the Stand would be left out of position. This was unintended and has been fixed.

Ghiaccio “Will you lay off?” special Increased recovery time. Increases punishment for failing to land a hit.

“And now you’re frozen solid!” skill Shortened recovery period. Improves usability in neutral.

Risotto Nero “Assassin” Style (vanishing while jumping forward) Delayed the jump.

Altered the jump arc. Reduces aerial offensive capability.

“Assassin” Style (vanishing while jumping backward) Delayed the jump. Reduces ability to escape in neutral.

“Assassin” Style (vanishing while stepping backward) Delayed the jump. Reduces ability to escape in neutral.

Crouching medium normal attack Reduced forward motion. The long movement distance made it easy to set up a situation where the user would move first after the opponent is hit or guards. This change brings the character in line with others while retaining his distinctiveness.

Jumping weak normal attack Changed recoil animation. (Now sends the opponent flying.) Improves usability in neutral and in combos.

Jumping strong normal attack Enlarged hitbox.

Enlarged hurtbox.

Increased launch power when hitting an airborne opponent. Improves usability in neutral and in combos.

“You can find iron anywhere in this world.” skill Altered recovery times. Medium attack: Extended recovery time. Weak attack: Greatly extended recovery time. The attack’s short recovery made it easy to repeat, making it easy to gain an advantage even at long ranges. Reducing the attack’s repeatability makes it necessary to pay attention to the opponent’s aerial offense at medium ranges.

“Control iron within 5-10 meters” skill Removed ability to cancel after the unblockable attack, other than Flash Cancel. This was unintended and has been fixed.

“The assassin that no one could find” skill Extended knockback on hit.

Shortened recovery period. Improves usability in neutral and in combos.

Jolyne Cujoh Stand Mode crouching strong normal attack Increased launch power when hitting an airborne opponent. Improves usability in combos.

“String Barrier” skill Increased number of hits. Improves usability in neutral.

Narciso Anastasia User Mode standing strong normal attack Made attack hitbox appear faster. Improves usability in neutral.

Stand Mode standing weak normal attack Decreased speed of hitbox spawning. The combination of powerful throws and long reach made it easy for Anastasia to gain an advantage. Reducing reach and animation speed retains her distinctiveness while bringing her more in line with other characters.

Stand Mode standing strong normal attack Increased recovery time. The combination of powerful throws and long reach made it easy for Anastasia to gain an advantage. Reducing reach and animation speed retains her distinctiveness while bringing her more in line with other characters.

Stand Mode crouching weak normal attack Reduced reach.

*Altered animation. The combination of powerful throws and long reach made it easy for Anastasia to gain an advantage. Reducing reach and animation speed retains her distinctiveness while bringing her more in line with other characters.

*Altered animation. Stand Mode crouching medium normal attack Extended reach.

*Altered animation. Improves usability in neutral.

*Altered animation. “Shut yer trap!” special Reduced upward launch power when hitting an airborne opponent. The move made it easy to keep opponents juggled in combos. The lifting force is reduced, but the attack is still usable in combos against opponents that are already lifted high up.

“You’re in range!” skill Reduced damage. Brings skill damage more in line with other characters.

“And… RELEASE!” skill Shortened recovery from full charge. Improves usability in neutral.

“Dive!” skill Decreased speed of hitbox spawning on strong attack version.

Made the rush part only trigger if the initial part hit or was guarded. The move made it easy to keep the opponent on the defensive regardless of range. The animation change narrows the window to force the opponent to guard, making the move a way to keep up pressure in a combo after forcing the opponent to guard.

“Go to hell!” skill Changed recoil animation.

*Now triggers slam animation even against airborne opponents.

*Now triggers slam animation even against airborne opponents. Made attack hitbox appear faster. Improves usability in neutral.

Gyro Zeppeli User Mode crouching medium normal attack Reduced forward motion. The long movement distance made it easy to set up a situation where the user would move first after the opponent is hit or guards. This change brings the character in line with others while retaining his distinctiveness.

Steel Balls returning after a skill Changed so that if Gyro is sent into recoil while a Steel Ball is returning, it will lose its hitbox.

Changed so that if Gyro is sent into recoil while a Steel Ball is on the ground, it will return without a hitbox. An opponent who avoids a Steel Ball and hits Gyro will find their combo interrupted by the returning ball, making this a powerful defense that caused major frustration for players fighting against it.

Golden Spin Mode Delayed the no-rebound timing. Despite being a projectile, this was also effective in defending against opponents attacking while the character is standing up. Delaying this effect allows the attack to retain its effectiveness in neutral at long and medium ranges.

“Scan” skill Adjusted firing position to eliminate cases where the second hit would fail to hit opponents directly ahead. This was unintended and has been fixed.

“Raaaaugh!” skill Fixed an issue where the tornado would retain its hitbox after Stylish Guard. This was unintended and has been fixed.

“One moooore shot!” HHA Capped the damage reduction adjustment at 50%. Improves usability in combos.

Diego Brando User Mode crouching medium normal attack Changed recoil animation. (Now sends the opponent flying.)

Adjusted cancel timing.

*Now cancelable from the second hit. Improves usability in combos.

*Now cancelable from the second hit. “My speed is supreme.” special Increased forward motion. Improves usability in neutral and in combos.

“You flinched!” special Changed recoil animation. (Now triggers dropping to the ground.)

Eliminated collision during movement, allowing dashing through the opponent. Improves usability in neutral and in combos. (aerial/mounted)

“Gouge” skill Decreased speed of attack activation. Weak: Will combo if canceled from a medium attack hit. Medium: Will combo if canceled from a strong attack hit. Strong: Will combo if canceled from a special falling to the ground.

Shortened invincibility period. As a rush attack with a fast activation, this skill could be comboed out of a Flash Cancel. It’s only usable with the corpse, but it does provide invincibility. This change keeps it from being too out of line with other characters.

“Useless, useless!” skill Enabled aerial activation.

Adjusted invincible period. (aerial/mounted) Improves usability in neutral.

Ikuro Hashizawa “This is Baoh!” Style Shortened the no-rebound period.

(Can now be rebounded when the hitbox is spawning.) Reduces usability in neutral.

(Can now be rebounded when the hitbox is spawning.) “Baoh Melting Acid Phenomenon” skill Increased landing recovery time when guarded. Increases punishment for failing to land a hit.

“Baoh Break Dark Thunder Phenomenon!” skill Enlarged hitbox so it can hit opponents who dodge at point blank range. Improves usability in neutral.

Assists Adjusted uses of Assault Assists and Reversal Assists Hol Horse: 2/1 (-1 Reversal Assist)

Josuke 4: 1/2 (-1 Assault Assist)

Narancia Ghirga: 2/1 (-1 Reversal Assist)

Father Pucchi (Final): 2/1 (-1 Reversal Assist)

Diego Brando: 2/1 (-1 Reversal Assist) Brings it more in line with other characters

Adjusted cooldowns (time until Assists are usable again) Shortened cooldown of Reversal Assists of characters whose Reversal Assists have 1 use. Narrows the gap between characters with 1 and 2 Reversal Assist uses.

General Practice Mode Fixed issue where Recording Mode would not record Stand Mode follow-up skills and Stand Rush. This was a bug and has been fixed.

DLC Character Character select Added the paid DLC character Keicho Nijimura. Update to go with the release of the Keicho Nijimura playable character DLC.

Gallery item Added new gallery items. Update to go with the release of the Keicho Nijimura playable character DLC.

JoJo Glossary Added entries to JoJo Glossary. Update to go with the release of the Keicho Nijimura playable character DLC.

Customize Added customize options. Update to go with the release of the Keicho Nijimura playable character DLC.

Source: JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R

Increased time the attack is active.

Decreased speed of attack activation. Improves usability in neutral.

*For balance reasons, the reach and duration increases have been offset by a slight slowdown in attack activation.

“Can you escape destruction?” skill

*Golden Wind Requiem only Decreased projectile speed.

Made attack not guaranteed to hit when canceled into after an aerial attack is guarded.

Made the projectile revert to a brooch when it hits the ground.

Cosmetic change only. Guido Mista “Places, everyone!” special Allowed for combining.

*When Bullets are deployed with “Places, everyone!”, it’s now possible to activate “Time to get to work!” and load the Stand into bullets. Vice versa also applies: while the Bullets are loaded with “Time to get to work!”, it’s also possible to place them in the arena with “Places, everyone!” Improves usability in neutral.

*When Bullets are deployed with “Places, everyone!”, it’s now possible to activate “Time to get to work!” and load the Stand into bullets. Vice versa also applies: while the Bullets are loaded with “Time to get to work!”, it’s also possible to place them in the arena with “Places, everyone!” “Time to get to work!” special Allowed for combining.

*When Bullets are deployed with “Places, everyone!”, it’s now possible to activate “Time to get to work!” and load the Stand into bullets. Vice versa also applies: while the Bullets are loaded with “Time to get to work!”, it’s also possible to place them in the arena with “Places, everyone!” Improves usability in neutral.

*When Bullets are deployed with “Places, everyone!”, it’s now possible to activate “Time to get to work!” and load the Stand into bullets. Vice versa also applies: while the Bullets are loaded with “Time to get to work!”, it’s also possible to place them in the arena with “Places, everyone!” “Pass, pass, pass!” skill Reduced damage. Balancing change to offset the new ability to use “Place, everyone!” and “Time to get to work!” simultaneously.

Bruno Bucciarati “I’ve got you!” special Adjusted so it properly recognizes the upper hit limit. Brings the skill in line with other characters by preventing the same attack from hitting three or more times in a row.

Diavolo Forward Step Delayed the time to become invincible. Reduces the ability to use the move to escape safely from attacks while standing up from being downed.

Backward Step Delayed the time to become invincible. Reduces the ability to use the move to escape safely from attacks while standing up from being downed.

User Mode standing medium normal attack Reduced knockback on hit. Increases punishment for being guarded.

User Mode standing strong normal attack Reduced knockback on hit. Increases punishment for being guarded.

User Mode crouching strong normal attack Increased forward launch power when hitting an airborne opponent. Using this as a second hit from another attack gave high damage for its ease of use. This change raises the skill requirement for effective comboing.

User Mode jumping medium normal attack Shrank hitbox.

Shortened duration of attack hitbox. Reduces aerial offensive capability.

Stand Mode jumping medium normal attack Increased duration of attack hitbox. Improves usability in neutral.

Stand Mode jumping strong normal attack Made attack hitbox appear faster. Improves usability in neutral.

“The passage of time resumes!” skill Shortened knockback on hit from weak and medium versions. Increases punishment for being guarded.

“This is the end!” skill Added some homing on the opponent for all versions (weak, medium, and strong). Improves usability in neutral.

“Time has been erased…” Fixed an issue where sometimes, when countering with the fastest blow, the animation would only play for the user and the Stand would not attack. This was a bug and has been fixed.

Narancia Ghirga Stand hurtbox Assigned the Stand a hurtbox. Applies universal rules that other characters follow.

User Mode standing medium normal attack Increased duratin of attack hitbox. Improves usability in neutral and in combos.

User Mode crouching medium normal attack Increased duration of attack hitbox.

Increased forward launch power when hitting an airborne opponent. Improves usability in neutral and in combos.

User Mode jumping medium normal attack Increased duration of attack hitbox. Improves usability in neutral and in combos.

Stand Mode standing weak normal attack Increased recovery time. Too effective against specific characters.

Stand Mode standing medium normal attack Decreased speed of attack activation.

Increased recovery time. Too effective against specific characters.

Stand Mode standing strong normal attack Decreased speed of attack activation.

Increased recovery time. The attack has strengths such as multiple activations, advantage in clashes, and a long reach. This leaves all those strengths while making it more of a risk.

Stand Mode crouching weak normal attack Decreased speed of attack activation.

Removed ability to cancel with weak attacks. Too effective against specific characters.

“I’ll make you swiss cheese!” skill Adjusted firing angle.

Increased recovery time of medium and strong versions. Too effective against specific characters.

“Attack!” skill Increased Stand’s movement speed.

Enlarged hitbox.

Shortened recovery period. Improves usability in neutral.

“Yes! Right on time!” follow-up skill Increased recovery time.

Increased number of hits.

Increased damage. Improves usability in neutral

“I know how to waste you!” follow-up skill Shortened recovery period. Improves usability in neutral

“I’m gonna kill you!” follow-up skill Shortened recovery period. Improves usability in neutral

“Blast off!” skill Increased launching force. Improves usability in neutral and in combos.

Trish Una User Mode crouching medium normal attack Changed recoil animation. (Now makes the opponent rebound.) Improves usability in neutral and in combos.

*When the attack downed the opponent, it was difficult to use in combos.

User Mode crouching strong normal attack Increased number of hits.

Made attack hitbox appear faster.

Increased damage. Improves usability in neutral and in combos.

“With the force of a vise!” special Changed recoil animation of the final part.

*Now sends even downed opponents flying.

*Now sends even downed opponents flying. Enabled Flash Cancel.

Increased damage. Improves usability in combos.

“Something soft is even more unbreakable than diamond!” skill Increased number of hits.

Increased damage.

Increased forward launch power when hitting an airborne opponent.

Shortened recovery period.

Improves usability in neutral and in combos.

When canceling out of a guard, disallowed canceling into HHA or Flash Cancel.

Disallowed damage from this move to finish the opponent. This adjustment is to avoid situations such as when using the skill to counter from a guard and then KOing the opponent, and the opponent is finished off in a near-death state, robbing them of the opportunity for a comeback.

“Spicy Lady!” skill Changed recoil animation from the final part. (Now makes the opponent rebound.)

Increased damage. Improves usability in neutral and in combos.

“Crush!” skill Made attack hitbox appear faster. Improves usability in neutral and in combos.

“Nobody’s getting taken out today.” skill Made attack hitbox appear faster. Improves usability in neutral and in combos.

“Make any material soft!” HHA Fixed an issue where, if the move is interrupted by a Reversal Assist mid-execution, the Stand would be left out of position. This was unintended and has been fixed.

Ghiaccio “Will you lay off?” special Increased recovery time. Increases punishment for failing to land a hit.

“And now you’re frozen solid!” skill Shortened recovery period. Improves usability in neutral.

Risotto Nero “Assassin” Style (vanishing while jumping forward) Delayed the jump.

Altered the jump arc. Reduces aerial offensive capability.

“Assassin” Style (vanishing while jumping backward) Delayed the jump. Reduces ability to escape in neutral.

“Assassin” Style (vanishing while stepping backward) Delayed the jump. Reduces ability to escape in neutral.

Crouching medium normal attack Reduced forward motion. The long movement distance made it easy to set up a situation where the user would move first after the opponent is hit or guards. This change brings the character in line with others while retaining his distinctiveness.

Jumping weak normal attack Changed recoil animation. (Now sends the opponent flying.) Improves usability in neutral and in combos.

Jumping strong normal attack Enlarged hitbox.

Enlarged hurtbox.

Increased launch power when hitting an airborne opponent. Improves usability in neutral and in combos.

“You can find iron anywhere in this world.” skill Altered recovery times. Medium attack: Extended recovery time. Weak attack: Greatly extended recovery time. The attack’s short recovery made it easy to repeat, making it easy to gain an advantage even at long ranges. Reducing the attack’s repeatability makes it necessary to pay attention to the opponent’s aerial offense at medium ranges.

“Control iron within 5-10 meters” skill Removed ability to cancel after the unblockable attack, other than Flash Cancel. This was unintended and has been fixed.

“The assassin that no one could find” skill Extended knockback on hit.

Shortened recovery period. Improves usability in neutral and in combos.

Jolyne Cujoh Stand Mode crouching strong normal attack Increased launch power when hitting an airborne opponent. Improves usability in combos.

“String Barrier” skill Increased number of hits. Improves usability in neutral.

Narciso Anastasia User Mode standing strong normal attack Made attack hitbox appear faster. Improves usability in neutral.

Stand Mode standing weak normal attack Decreased speed of hitbox spawning. The combination of powerful throws and long reach made it easy for Anastasia to gain an advantage. Reducing reach and animation speed retains her distinctiveness while bringing her more in line with other characters.

Stand Mode standing strong normal attack Increased recovery time. The combination of powerful throws and long reach made it easy for Anastasia to gain an advantage. Reducing reach and animation speed retains her distinctiveness while bringing her more in line with other characters.

Stand Mode crouching weak normal attack Reduced reach.

*Altered animation. The combination of powerful throws and long reach made it easy for Anastasia to gain an advantage. Reducing reach and animation speed retains her distinctiveness while bringing her more in line with other characters.

*Altered animation. Stand Mode crouching medium normal attack Extended reach.

*Altered animation. Improves usability in neutral.

*Altered animation. “Shut yer trap!” special Reduced upward launch power when hitting an airborne opponent. The move made it easy to keep opponents juggled in combos. The lifting force is reduced, but the attack is still usable in combos against opponents that are already lifted high up.

“You’re in range!” skill Reduced damage. Brings skill damage more in line with other characters.

“And… RELEASE!” skill Shortened recovery from full charge. Improves usability in neutral.

“Dive!” skill Decreased speed of hitbox spawning on strong attack version.

Made the rush part only trigger if the initial part hit or was guarded. The move made it easy to keep the opponent on the defensive regardless of range. The animation change narrows the window to force the opponent to guard, making the move a way to keep up pressure in a combo after forcing the opponent to guard.

“Go to hell!” skill Changed recoil animation.

*Now triggers slam animation even against airborne opponents.

*Now triggers slam animation even against airborne opponents. Made attack hitbox appear faster. Improves usability in neutral.

Gyro Zeppeli User Mode crouching medium normal attack Reduced forward motion. The long movement distance made it easy to set up a situation where the user would move first after the opponent is hit or guards. This change brings the character in line with others while retaining his distinctiveness.

Steel Balls returning after a skill Changed so that if Gyro is sent into recoil while a Steel Ball is returning, it will lose its hitbox.

Changed so that if Gyro is sent into recoil while a Steel Ball is on the ground, it will return without a hitbox. An opponent who avoids a Steel Ball and hits Gyro will find their combo interrupted by the returning ball, making this a powerful defense that caused major frustration for players fighting against it.

Golden Spin Mode Delayed the no-rebound timing. Despite being a projectile, this was also effective in defending against opponents attacking while the character is standing up. Delaying this effect allows the attack to retain its effectiveness in neutral at long and medium ranges.

“Scan” skill Adjusted firing position to eliminate cases where the second hit would fail to hit opponents directly ahead. This was unintended and has been fixed.

“Raaaaugh!” skill Fixed an issue where the tornado would retain its hitbox after Stylish Guard. This was unintended and has been fixed.

“One moooore shot!” HHA Capped the damage reduction adjustment at 50%. Improves usability in combos.

Diego Brando User Mode crouching medium normal attack Changed recoil animation. (Now sends the opponent flying.)

Adjusted cancel timing.

*Now cancelable from the second hit. Improves usability in combos.

*Now cancelable from the second hit. “My speed is supreme.” special Increased forward motion. Improves usability in neutral and in combos.

“You flinched!” special Changed recoil animation. (Now triggers dropping to the ground.)

Eliminated collision during movement, allowing dashing through the opponent. Improves usability in neutral and in combos. (aerial/mounted)

“Gouge” skill Decreased speed of attack activation. Weak: Will combo if canceled from a medium attack hit. Medium: Will combo if canceled from a strong attack hit. Strong: Will combo if canceled from a special falling to the ground.

Shortened invincibility period. As a rush attack with a fast activation, this skill could be comboed out of a Flash Cancel. It’s only usable with the corpse, but it does provide invincibility. This change keeps it from being too out of line with other characters.

“Useless, useless!” skill Enabled aerial activation.

Adjusted invincible period. (aerial/mounted) Improves usability in neutral.

Ikuro Hashizawa “This is Baoh!” Style Shortened the no-rebound period.

(Can now be rebounded when the hitbox is spawning.) Reduces usability in neutral.

(Can now be rebounded when the hitbox is spawning.) “Baoh Melting Acid Phenomenon” skill Increased landing recovery time when guarded. Increases punishment for failing to land a hit.

“Baoh Break Dark Thunder Phenomenon!” skill Enlarged hitbox so it can hit opponents who dodge at point blank range. Improves usability in neutral.

Assists Adjusted uses of Assault Assists and Reversal Assists Hol Horse: 2/1 (-1 Reversal Assist)

Josuke 4: 1/2 (-1 Assault Assist)

Narancia Ghirga: 2/1 (-1 Reversal Assist)

Father Pucchi (Final): 2/1 (-1 Reversal Assist)

Diego Brando: 2/1 (-1 Reversal Assist) Brings it more in line with other characters

Adjusted cooldowns (time until Assists are usable again) Shortened cooldown of Reversal Assists of characters whose Reversal Assists have 1 use. Narrows the gap between characters with 1 and 2 Reversal Assist uses.

General Practice Mode Fixed issue where Recording Mode would not record Stand Mode follow-up skills and Stand Rush. This was a bug and has been fixed.

DLC Character Character select Added the paid DLC character Keicho Nijimura. Update to go with the release of the Keicho Nijimura playable character DLC.

Gallery item Added new gallery items. Update to go with the release of the Keicho Nijimura playable character DLC.

JoJo Glossary Added entries to JoJo Glossary. Update to go with the release of the Keicho Nijimura playable character DLC.

Customize Added customize options. Update to go with the release of the Keicho Nijimura playable character DLC.

Source: JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R

