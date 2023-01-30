A new update has been released for JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R Update 1.50 You can find out all the details of the Game Update, Bug Fixes, improvements, and Patch Notes below. JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R Update 1.50 is now available for download, for all platforms, including PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, and PC. The file size may vary depending on the platform.
General Changes
HH Gauge
- Adjusted that the HH gauge will not be stored when a player is damaged by his own attack. Standardized with other characters to reduce imbalances as a result of jumping differences.
Character Specific Changes
Joseph Joestar
- Command: Don’t you get it?
- Made it move forward when it is activated.
- Expanded range of successful counter. Reduces the possibility of being countered by attacks from above (e.g. jumping opponents), improves usability in neutral.
- Adjusted to make it easier to success moves. It can be effective against attacks with a short reach, such as weak attacks.
Noriaki Kakyoin
- HHA: I’ll need to punish you
- Made combo scaling applied to maximum of 50%.
Hol Horse
- HHA: Feed on these!
- Made combo scaling applied to maximum of 50%.
Akira Otoishi
- While User Mode Normal attack: Standing heavy attack
- Changed to 2 hits.
- Change recoil reaction of 2 hits when Electricity Gauge is full.
- Improves usability in neutral and in combos.
- While Stand Mode Normal attack: Crouching medium attack
- Increased move distance.
- Improves usability in neutral and in combos.
- Command: Kiss this!
- Made it move forward in front of opponent when it is activated.
- Change to 4 hits when Electricity Gauge is full.
- Made flash cancel available when Electricity Gauge is full.
- Improves usability in neutral and in combos.
- Command: I’ll drag you in!
- Increased speed of attack start up.
- Improves usability in neutral.
- Command: Gonna knock your ass out!
- Increased speed of attack start up.
- Sped up Stand animations end.
- Improves usability in neutral and in combos.
- Along with shorter animation, accelerated the timing of attack with Stand start up after Stand Rush.
Trish Una
- Command: Nobody’s getting taken out today.
- Made the position of Stand not to be displaced during Stand Rush.
- Improves usability in neutral.
- Command: Something soft is even more unbreakable than diamond!
- Made the wall set by Trish Una disappeared when opponent makes Stylish Guard.
- Improves stuck at the edge of the stage in certain situations.
Guido Mista
- Normal attack: Standing medium attack
- Shortened pushback on hit
- Improves usability in neutral and in combos.
- Normal attack: Standing heavy attack
- Decreased recovery.
- Improves usability in neutral.
- Normal attack: Crouching medium attack
- Shortened pushback on hit.
- Improves usability in neutral and in combos.
- Normal attack: Crouching heavy attack
- Increased forward move distance.
- Improves usability in neutral and in combos.
- Normal attack: Jumping medium attack
- Increased speed of attack start up.
- Improves usability in neutral.
- Normal attack: Jumping heavy attack
- Adjusted hitbox.
- Improves usability in neutral.
- Special attack: Time to get to work!
- Changed recoil animation when sets Stand.
- → 4 or 5: Blow off
- → 6: Blow off (passive is unavailable)
- Change it available to activate with cancelling normal and special skill.
- Improves usability in neutral.
- Command: Gonna light you up!
- Increased speed of weak and medium attack start up.
- Improves usability in neutral.
Ghiaccio
- Wake-up while Stand ON
- Fixed so that one frame that cannot be canceled does not occur.
- Improves usability in neutral.
Weather Forecast
- Command: I’m blowing in!
- Combo count (ground and aerial) modified internal processing to prevent hits exceeding the maximum number.
- Standardized with other characters to apply common rule.
- Special attack: Got you pinned!
- Made it able to be pulled by in guard status when attacked while in guard.
- Shortened recovery period. (When guarded, it is an advantageous situation.)
- Instead of making guard possible, shortened recovery and improves usability in neutral.
Father Pucchi
- While User Mode and Stand ON Mode Normal attack: Standing heavy attack
- Extended invincibility period.
- Increased damage.
- Instead of extending invincibility period, increased damage to keep balance.
- While User Mode Normal attack: Jumping medium attack
- Increased attack area.
- Improves usability in neutral.
- While User Mode Normal attack: Jumping heavy attack
- Changed recoil animation.
- Improves usability in neutral.
- While Stand ON Mode Normal attack: Crouching light attack
- Extended the reach.
- Improves usability in neutral.
- While Stand ON Mode Normal attack: Crouching medium attack
- Changed Attack Types to high attack.
- Increased speed of attack start up.
- Extended invincibility period.
- Increased damage.
- Fixed the Attack Type which was lower attack even the appearance was upward attack, and also to deal with opponents in the air, increasing speed of attack start up instead of extending invincibility.
- Command: A Stand power that can boil water…
- Increased forward move distance.
- Increased speed of attack start up.
- Increased damage.
- Improves usability in neutral.
- Command: You shall be crucified!
- Combo count (light, medium, heavy) Modified internal processing to prevent hits exceeding the maximum number.
- Standardized with other characters to apply common rule.
Father Pucchi (Final)
- User Mode and Stand ON Mode
- Extended invincibility period.
- Increased damage.
- Instead of extending invincibility period, increased damage to keep balance.
- While User Mode Normal attack: Jumping medium attack
- Increased attack area.
- Improves usability in neutral.
- While User Mode Normal attack: Jumping heavy attack
- Changed recoil animation.
- Improves usability in neutral.
- While Stand ON Mode Normal attack: Crouching light attack
- Extended the reach.
- Improves usability in neutral.
- While Stand ON Mode Normal attack: Crouching medium attack
- Changed Attack Types to high attack.
- Increased speed of attack start up.
- Extended invincibility period.
- Increased damage.
- Fixed the Attack Type which was lower attack even the appearance was upward attack, and also to deal with opponents in the air, increasing speed of attack start up instead of extending invincibility.
- Special attack: 14 Words *Pale Snake only
- Made it success without long pressing at the first time.
- Improves usability.
- Command: You shall be crucified! *Pale Snake only
- Combo count (light, medium, heavy) Modified internal processing to prevent hits exceeding the maximum number.
- This was unintended and has been fixed.
- Command: Be gone! *See Moon only
- Decreased recovery of medium and heavy attack.
- Improves usability in neutral.
- Command: Here it comes! *Maiden Heaven only
- Modified internal processing of combo count to prevent hits exceeding the maximum number when hits made under specific way.
- Standardized with other characters to apply common rule.
- Maiden Heaven
- Adjusted not to apply the deceleration compensation to the opponent’s character’s overall animation speed.
- Adjusted not to apply the acceleration correction to the own overall animation speed.
- Adjusted time count not to accelerate.
- Adjusted to reduce the one-sided situation after activating the skill and made into an enhancement which the match is still viable.
- Step *Maiden Heaven only
- Sped up animation.
- Increase movement speed.
- Adjusted to disappear the body during animation. *Hitbox of Father Pucchi (Final) still exist.
- Adjusted to reduce the one-sided situation after activating the skill and made into an enhancement that the match is still viable.
- Dash *Maiden Heaven only
- Sped up animation.
- Increase movement speed.
- Adjusted to disappear the body during animation. *Hitbox of Father Pucchi (Final) still exist.
- Adjusted to reduce the one-sided situation after activating the skill and made into an enhancement that the match is still viable.
- Normal attack general *Maiden Heaven only
- Increased speed of attack start up.
- Adjusted to reduce the one-sided situation after activating the skill and made into an enhancement that the match is still viable.
- Command: Here it comes! *Maiden Heaven only
- Modified internal processing of combo count to prevent hits exceeding the maximum number when hits made under specific way.
- Standardized with other characters to apply common rule.
- Increased speed of attack start up.
- Increase movement speed.
- Adjusted to reduce the one-sided situation after activating the skill and made into an enhancement that the match is still viable.
- Command: Where is he?! *Maiden Heaven only
- Increased speed of attack start up.
- Increase movement speed.
- Adjusted to reduce the one-sided situation after activating the skill and made into an enhancement that the match is still viable.
Johnny Joestar
- Command: The hole will attack you
- Fixed the medium attack “hole (projectiles)” did not disappear and remained even when the attacker was hit by damage.
- Standardized with other characters to apply common rule.
Gyro Zeppeli
- While User Mode Normal attack: Standing medium attack
- Fixed a large camera movement each time when it is activated.
- Fixed to prevent camera sickness.
Ikuro Hashizawa
- Easy Beat
- Changed special move which activated by Easy Beat.
- This was unintended at ver 1.4, and has been fixed.
- Throw
- Adjusted hitbox placement of forward throw align to back throw.
- Standardized with other characters to apply common rule.
DLC Character
Character Select
- Added paid DLC character Rudol von Stroheim.
- This update is for the addition of the paid DLC character Rudol von Stroheim.
Gallery Item
- Added Gallery items.
- This update is for the addition of the paid DLC character Rudol von Stroheim.
JoJo Glossary
- Added items in JoJo Glossary.
- This update is for the addition of the paid DLC character Rudol von Stroheim.
Customize
- Added customize option.
- This update is for the addition of the paid DLC character Rudol von Stroheim.
