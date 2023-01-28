On March 24, the fourth film in the Keanu Reeves list will be released. The incredibly cool hitman Keanu Reeves, who never seems to retire, is back. In anticipation of the March release of John Wick: Chapter 4, Reeves and the rest of the A-list ensemble posed for some glitzy new photos in front of famous locations to tease the film’s international plot. The pictures, released by Total film, will be featured in the magazine’s next regular and subscriber editions and include both established actors from franchises and fresh faces.

With Reeves joined by returning actors like Laurence Fishburne’s Bowery King and Ian McShane’s Continental overlord Winston, Baba Yaga returns for more thrilling action set-pieces the fourth time around. They appear on the cover of Total Film magazine alongside newcomers Donnie Yen, Bill Skarsgard, and Rina Sawayama in front of the famous Eiffel Tower. In the second limited-edition photo, Reeves is seated in the spotlight. Skarsgrd and Yen, the new foes, were depicted as figures below him. Given that violence has evolved into a crucial component of the franchise, the image’s blood-red color foreshadows the future film’s expected violent content.

John Wick: In Chapter 4, Reeves’ titular character attempts to overthrow “The High Table,” a covert organization that controls the global criminal underworld. In his most recent attempt to gain freedom, end his violent existence, and finally grieve the loss of his deceased wife, Wick must battle new adversaries, including Yen’s Caine and Skarsgrd’s Marquis. He’s been under this cloud since the start of the series. Reeves’ words, which hint that the newest edition has upped the ante, are included with the cast photo for John Wick: Chapter 4. He says, “It’s next level…banana, it’s cakes.” Given the captivating preceding parts, John Wick: Chapter 4 might astound viewers.

When John Wick: Chapter 4 premiered in theatres on March 24, 2023, viewers could judge whether the series had advanced, check out the trailer below and the bonus subscriber cover to see the photographed actors in action, including brief glimpses of Reeves and Yen brawling in one of the film’s many fantastic action sequences.