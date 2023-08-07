Hyperdimension Neptunia GameMaker R:Evolution for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and Switch, and Hakuouki Shinkai: Manyou no Shou for Switch are the highlights of this week’s Japanese video game releases.

Also due out this week are the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 versions of Tower of Fantasy, and the full release of BOKURA for Switch, PC, iOS, and Android.

Physical and Digital

AEW: Fight Forever (Switch) – Already available worldwide.

Hakuouki Shinkai: Manyou no Shou (Switch) Limited Edition

Koa and the Five Pirates of Mara (PS5, Switch) – Launching digitally worldwide.

Neptunia Game Maker R:Evolution (PS5, PS4, Switch) Victory Special Edition (PS5, PS4, Switch) New Recruit Welcome Box Limited Edition (PS5, PS4, Switch)

Hyperdimension Neptunia GameMaker R:Evolution and Neptunia: Sisters VS Sisters Double Pack (Switch)

Neptunia: Sisters VS Sisters (Switch) Limited Edition

Soaring Sky! Pretty Cure – Soaring! Puzzle Collection (Switch)

Digital-Only

BOKURA (Switch, PC [Steam, iOS, Android) – Launching worldwide.

Lost in Play (Switch) – Already available worldwide.

Overwatch 2 (PC [Steam]) – Launching worldwide.

Railway Empire 2 Nintendo Switch Edition (Switch) – Already available worldwide.

STRAY (Xbox Series, Xbox One) – Launching worldwide.

Tower of Fantasy (PS5, PS4) – Launching worldwide.

Zombie Soup (PS5, PS4, Switch) – Launching worldwide.

