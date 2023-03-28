According to Bloomberg’s estimates, the blood glucose monitoring technology developed for the Apple Watch is not likely to be available for purchase for several years.

Gurman stated in February that Apple had made significant progress with its noninvasive blood glucose monitoring technology. This advancement allows people with diabetes and others to test their blood glucose levels without pricking their skin for blood testing.

The technology developed by Apple makes use of a silicon photonics chip to calculate the amount of glucose present within the body by shining light from a laser under the skin. Gurman stated that to bring the technology to market, Apple “still needs to perfect the algorithms and on-board sensors,” which was published by Bloomberg. It is critically important for the firm to “reduce the component size to that of a module that can be housed in the compact and svelte container that is an Apple Watch.” According to Gurman, this procedure “will take at least three to seven years.”

ADVERTISEMENT

After completing its purchase of RareLight in 2010, Apple immediately began developing new glucose monitoring techniques. The corporation then employed a startup called Avolante Health LLC to develop the technology at a secret location before moving it to the Exploratory Design Group (XDG) (XDG).

Apple has been conducting human experiments for the past ten years and hopes to be able to tell Apple Watch users if they are prediabetic to urge lifestyle changes before diabetes occurs. It is believed that preliminary talks about obtaining regulatory approval for the technology are being held by it.