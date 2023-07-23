Is Starfield Likely to Be a Bug-Filled Game on Release?

Many people wonder why Starfield wouldn’t be buggy, considering Bethesda’s reputation for releasing games with numerous technical issues. The studio has even earned the nickname “Bugthesda” due to past titles like Skyrim and Fallout 4.

However, one reason to believe that Starfield will be different is the involvement of Xbox. With Microsoft’s significant investment in the game, they cannot afford to release it in an unfinished state, especially after the controversy surrounding Cyberpunk 2077 in 2020.

Microsoft has provided support to Bethesda during the development process, particularly in addressing bugs, knowing the studio’s tendency for such issues. Matt Booty, head of Xbox Game Studios, even stated that if Starfield were released today, it would have fewer bugs than any previous Bethesda game.

While it is inevitable that Starfield will have some bugs upon release, it is likely to be far less problematic than Fallout 76, for instance.

The Game’s Ambitious Nature Raises Concerns

Many people believe that Starfield’s ambitious scope may make it challenging to fulfill all its promises without encountering concessions or bugs. The game encompasses elements such as exploring over a thousand planets, RPG elements blended with FPS mechanics, ship construction and travel, large city-states, and numerous side quests involving hundreds of NPCs.

Given the number of factors to consider, the current video game market, and Bethesda’s reputation, it seems unlikely that Starfield will enjoy a smooth launch.

Furthermore, doubts have arisen regarding the game’s marketing. While the initial announcements promised an extremely ambitious experience, more recent information has indicated a more modest approach, such as 30FPS on consoles.

The question remains: will Starfield suffer from bugs upon release? This is the focus of the latest episode of JV Débat. Moderated by FKZ, the debate features Nanix arguing that the game will indeed be buggy at launch, while Anagund defends the idea that Starfield cannot have major bugs upon release. Starfield is set to be available on September 6, 2023, for PC and Xbox Series X/S, and will be accessible on launch day via Xbox Game Pass.