Publisher Aiming and developer Team Caravan have announced that the free-to-play battle action RPG Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? Familia Myth Battle Chronicle will be released for PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 in 2024.

The game was originally launched on August 24 for PC (client download), iOS via App Store, and Android via Google Play and has achieved over one million worldwide downloads.

The PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 versions will offer players the opportunity to enjoy Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? Familia Myth Battle Chronicle on a controller and a larger screen. However, please note that data cannot be transferred between the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, PC, iOS, and Android versions.