The Matchmaking Complaints in Street Fighter 6: Is Capcom Listening?

Street Fighter 6, the highly anticipated fighting game from Capcom, was released on June 2 and has already garnered millions of players worldwide. However, despite its immense success, many users are expressing dissatisfaction with the game’s matchmaking system.

Matchmaking Woes in Rural Areas

While lucky urban dwellers seem to have no trouble finding opponents, gamers residing in rural areas are facing a different challenge. They often find themselves repeatedly matched with the same players, leading to prolonged battles against a limited pool of opponents. This issue has prompted members of the gaming community to reach out to Capcom through platforms like Reddit, urging the developers to address this problem.

Any updates on Capcom’s matchmaking system? I absolutely love this game, but I’m from Canada, and it feels like I’m constantly fighting the same ten people. This feature needs to be removed. It’s becoming tedious when both players select the same characters, like Jamie and Blanca, and I get stuck in an endless loop battling these two. Capcom needs to fix this, it’s not a good experience.

Long Waiting Times and Repetitive Opponents

Furthermore, a player based in Iceland shared their frustration of waiting for over ten minutes before finding an opponent, only to be matched with the same individuals repeatedly. Interestingly, this gamer claimed not to encounter similar issues with other video games. As a result, fans are left wondering how much longer they’ll need to wait before the matchmaking system in Street Fighter 6 is fully optimized.