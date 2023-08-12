Will Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 be released on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One?

Yes, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 will be available on both PlayStation 4 and Xbox One consoles. There has been some confusion and concern among fans due to a recent post by a YouTuber. This post noticed that official PlayStation sources mentioned the launch of a new chapter for both PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5, while only the Xbox Series logo was present on the Xbox website. This led to speculation that the game might not be available on older generation consoles.

Clarification on the availability

Fortunately, the confusion was cleared up shortly after. The Xbox website has been updated to include the Xbox One logo, indicating that Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 will indeed be available for old generation users. IGN also received confirmation from Activision that they do not intend to solely focus on the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S. This information will be officially confirmed and disclosed on August 17th.

Release Date and Trailer

It is worth noting that Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 will be released on November 10th. Additionally, a presentation trailer featuring Makarov has already been released for eager fans to enjoy.