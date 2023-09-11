Rumor: Live-Action The Legend of Zelda Movie in the Works

A recent rumor has surfaced suggesting that a live-action film based on The Legend of Zelda is currently in production. According to MyTimeToShineH, a well-known and reliable insider in the cinematic world, Nintendo has teamed up with Universal to bring this beloved franchise to life with real actors.

Although the leaker hasn’t provided further details, it seems highly likely that Nintendo has decided to pursue a film adaptation of The Legend of Zelda. The latest installment in the series, Tears of the Kingdom, garnered tremendous success among both critics and the public, selling over 12 million copies in just a few days.

What truly surprises us about this rumor is the decision to make the film in live-action format. When most people imagine The Legend of Zelda on the big screen, they envision an animated film with a visual style reminiscent of a Studio Ghibli production, which would undoubtedly delight many fans.

Past Successes and Anticipation

We can’t forget the astonishing box office results achieved by the Super Mario Bros. The Movie, which grossed over $1.2 billion worldwide. This success adds to the anticipation surrounding the potential for a Link and Zelda movie adaptation.

ADVERTISEMENT

Fans’ Speculation on Casting Choices

While we eagerly await further developments on this rumor, we want to highlight an article we published recently. In that article, we discuss five actors who fans believe would be perfect for roles in The Legend of Zelda movie.