Publisher PLAYISM and Developer Shizu Kano Umi Announce New Game – Invitation from the Detective Grim Reaper

Publisher PLAYISM and developer Shizu Kano Umi have recently unveiled their new game, “Invitation from the Detective Grim Reaper,” a roguelite deduction game for PC (Steam). Although no specific release date has been announced yet, fans are already buzzing with excitement.

Game Overview

Step into the shoes of a detective grim reaper in this thrilling roguelite deduction game. Your main duty is to solve randomly-generated murder cases and apprehend the culprits. However, the job is not as straightforward as it seems. The only clues at your disposal are the testimonies of the suspects, but be wary: the guilty party will always lie, while the innocent will always tell the truth.

To aid you in your detective work, you will receive special ability cards. These cards grant you unique insights into the case, such as obtaining additional testimonies. However, use them wisely, as you might need them in more challenging cases later on.

Prepare yourself for an intense mental challenge as you put your deductive skills to the test. Unmask as many murderers as possible and deliver justice to the guilty.

Key Features

Engaging logic puzzles that require strategic thinking and careful analysis to identify the culprit.

Each murder case is randomly generated, ensuring a fresh and unique experience every time you play.

Utilize a variety of support cards with special abilities to aid you in your deductions and enhance your detective skills.

Teaser Trailer and Screenshots

Check out the thrilling announcement teaser trailer below to get a glimpse of the game’s immersive atmosphere and intense gameplay. Additionally, you can view the first screenshots in the gallery.

Announce Teaser Trailer

Screenshots

