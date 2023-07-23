About Invincible Presents: Atom Eve

Publisher Skybound Games and developer Terrible Posture Games have announced comic book-style visual novel Invincible Presents: Atom Eve for PC (Steam). It will launch in 2023 with English, French, German, and Spanish language support.

Overview

Invincible Presents: Atom Eve is the first original Invincible game from Skybound Games, the creator-led company behind Invincible and The Walking Dead. Experience an original story with striking art directed by Rossi Gifford and creative direction by award-winning writer Jill Murray, and explore the life of Atom Eve in a world filled with beloved characters. Based on the comic book by Robert Kirkman, Cory Walker, and Ryan Ottley.

Atomic, With Agency

Play as Atom Eve, the fan-favorite superhero from the Invincible universe! Get to know Eve like never before as she navigates her life with the Teen Team, her family, and her friends while figuring out the best way to use her incredible powers as a force for good.

Determine Your Destiny

Doing the right thing sounds easy until you’re the one making the decisions. Your choices shape your relationships with the people around you and will define the outcome of the story across multiple paths.

Choose how to develop Atom Eve’s skills and increase her power, unlock special combat skills, or choose to unlock unique dialogue options to further play your story, your way.

Comic Book Combat

Take on new and familiar foes in light, turn-based combat woven into visual novel gameplay and wield the powers of Atom Eve as your story flows seamlessly into vivid action that feels like a comic book come to life.

Watch the announcement trailer below.

Announcement Trailer