Atari 2600+: A New Console with a Nostalgic Twist

Surprise, another real console will appear this year: because it was announced today by Atari and Plaion Atari 2600+ is not a mini device with integrated games, but actually an essentially authentic new version of the legendary ancestor that wants to be powered with modules. The publication is scheduled for November 17 and the price is estimated at 119.99 euros.

The accompanying trailer gives a first impression and the press release contains some more specific information:

BUILD ON THE LEGEND:

The new Atari 2600+ builds on the original device and adds modern features such as HDMI output, USB power and multiple screen resolutions. It contains a faithful replica of the CX40+ joystick.

BACK TO THE PAST:

The cartridge slot is compatible with hundreds of original Atari 2600 and 7800 games. The Atari 2600+ comes with 10 games in 1 cartridge featuring iconic games such as Adventure®, Combat®, Dodge ‘Em, Haunted House®, Maze Craze , Missile Command®, Realsports® Volleyball, Surround , Video Pinball , Yars’ Revenge ® contains.

LOOK AND FEEL OF THE 80S:

The Atari 2600+ has been lovingly designed using modern technology, from the movement of the joystick to the feel of the metal switches and the authentic wood grain of the front panel.

PLAION and Atari also announce the availability of the CX30 paddle controller with 4in1 multigame cartridge, priced at €34.99. The CX40 joystick is available for a price of 22.99 euros. Additional launch titles, including cartridges for Berzerk Enhanced Edition and Mr. Run and Jump, will also be available for the Atari 2600+ are available for the price of 29.99 euros. The Atari 2600+ will be available at major retailers from November 17, 2023 for $119.99.