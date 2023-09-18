Introduction

At the beginning of this year, the device was shown at CES and then kept secret again, but now things are suddenly going quite fast: My Arcade has it Atari GameStation Pro officially announced and expected to be released on October 31st.

Features and Pricing

For $99.99 you get the modern console in retro look with two wireless controllers that also have integrated paddle functions. The device will contain 200 games from and this is new not only the Atari 2600, but also Atari 7800, Arcade and, for the first time, Atari 5200, as well as “bonus titles”. So far, an exact list is nowhere to be found, nor is there a scarce text message about it Product page gives little.

Availability

Preorders should be available from today “at select retailers” and it appears that sales are only officially planned in the US for now if that changes, we’ll obviously want to take a closer look at the device.