lemp for PS5 | Game Announcement
Game Trailer: lemp for PS5
Introduction to lemp
PID Games and One Trick Entertainment announced lemp for PS5. The game is a psychological horror experience that promises to immerse players in a thrilling and terrifying adventure.
Release Date
lemp is set to release on September 7.
