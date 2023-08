Introducing KAGE Shadow of the Ninja

Publisher Natsume Atari and developer Tengo Project have released the debut trailer and new screenshots for KAGE Shadow of the Ninja, the newly announced 16-bit remake of the Nintendo Entertainment System title Shadow of the Ninja.

KAGE Shadow of the Ninja is set to release worldwide in spring 2024 for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series, PlayStation 4, Switch, and PC via Steam. Be the first to play the game at Tokyo Game Show 2023 from September 23 to 24.

Watch the Trailer

Check out the Screenshots





For more information, visit the official website.