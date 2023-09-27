Introducing GREENFIELD: A Captivating Puzzle Platformer

Los Angeles-based solo developer Six Foot Giraffe is thrilled to announce their latest creation, GREENFIELD. This mesmerizing story-driven puzzle platformer is set to make its debut on PC and Mac via Steam, delivering an immersive gaming experience like no other. While an official release date has yet to be unveiled, anticipation is already building among gamers worldwide.

A Mysterious Adventure Awaits

Step into the world of GREENFIELD, a captivating puzzle platforming adventure game that will transport you to a forgotten island facility. As you explore this enigmatic environment, you’ll uncover its lost technologies and acquire powerful abilities. These abilities hold the key to unlocking the path to the center of the island, where the answers to a dark mystery await.

Key Features

Immerse yourself in surreal vistas of a fractured subconscious, where the rules and physics of waking life no longer apply. Piece together the mystery of a broken man as you navigate this mesmerizing realm.

Solve challenging environmental puzzles that will lead you deeper into the depths of the sprawling and mysterious island facility.

Explore five unique stations on the island, each centered around a specific energy. Uncover the secrets of combustion, hydro, wind, magnetic, and light as you unravel the island’s mysteries.

Outsmart and defeat larger than life guardians, designed to govern and protect the island from all who trespass.

Utilize the forgotten technology scattered across the island to gain new abilities for your exo-suit and unlock access to previously unreachable areas.

Take control of unique vehicles, including those for land, air, and water, to solve puzzles and navigate the island with speed and efficiency.

Restore functionality to the entire island to open a path to its center, where the answers to a dark mystery await your discovery.

Announcement Trailer

Watch the captivating announcement trailer below to get a glimpse of the mesmerizing visuals and thrilling gameplay that awaits you in GREENFIELD.

Screenshots

Take a look at the stunning screenshots of GREENFIELD in the gallery below and prepare to be captivated by its unique art style and intriguing world.

For more information about GREENFIELD, visit the official website here.