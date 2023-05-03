A new update has been released for Insurgency Sandstorm Update 1.16 You can find out all the details of the Game Update, Bug Fixes, improvements, and Patch Notes below.Insurgency Sandstorm Update 1.16 is now available for download, for all platforms, including PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, and PC. The file size may vary depending on the platform.
Resolved Issues
Art & Graphics
- Resolved an issue with explosive damage not damaging destructible/dynamic objects
- Resolved an issue with explosives wrapping around objects.
- Resolved an issue with distant LOD in scopes not loading while using PIP scope settings.
- Resolved an issue where FOV settings would reduce scopes’ view.
- Resolved an issue where Technicals had no collision with bullets and projectiles.
- Resolved an issue causing the MDR to perform an empty mag reload while using a grip.
- Resolved an issue while using PIP mode and FOV is 70 a lens effect was present.
- Resolved an issue with the M4A1/M16A4 1x scopes having a slight shift to the left when aiming
- Resolved an issue with the MDR and SG 552 fast reload being cropped in first person.
- Resolved an issue causing grenades to have a delay when throwing back a grenade.
- Resolved an issue where the full reload animation would play instead of fast reload
- Resolved an issue where weapons would no longer drop from the characters hands.
Gameplay Improvements
- Resolved an issue causing AI to T-pose after death.
- Resolved an issue where players could scavenge an infinite amount of explosive ammo
- Resolved an issue where flashbangs would blind players for an extended period of time.
- Resolved an issue causing the C4 and IED explosion radius being too small.
Level Design Improvements & Fixes
- Resolved an issue with players falling through terrain on Last Light.
- Resolved an issue where players were able to destroy the last objective across the map on Last Light.
UI / UX
- Resolved an issue where party members were showing as placeholder text.
- Resolved an issue where the compass would not disappear while using the radial comms menu
- Resolved an issue where players could move the death cam around freely
- Resolved an issue where ammo carriers would give 1 less magazine than they used to.
- Resolved an issue where players could not change the radial menu settings.
- Resolved an issue causing players being unable to deploy
- Resolved an issue that caused all Save data to be deleted.
Miscellaneous
- Resolved an issue with the Japanese font being incorrect
- Resolved an issue with the Operation: Accolade DLC not appearing in the Steam store.
- Resolved an issue where the EAC splash screen was not the new key art.
- Resolved an issue where players were able to disable flashbangs through the console commands
KNOWN ISSUES
- Some textures on Hideout may appear to be missing on console.
Source:Insurgency Sandstorm