Insomniac Games Reveals Sony Bend Studio’s Design of the Swanky Tactical Suit in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Developer Insomniac Games has revealed on the PlayStation Blog that the swanky tactical suit featured in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 was designed by Sony Bend Studio.

For those unaware, the Tactical Suit is one of 10 exclusive outfits that are available as part of the Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Digital Deluxe Edition. Here’s the official blurb on the suit from the PS Blog post:

From Bend’s concept artists Joel Mandish and Darren Quach, the Tactical Suit is inspired by Japanese media and the vast universe of comics. It’s a futuristic and lighter design that stands out in our roster of Digital Deluxe Edition suits.

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Release Date and Gameplay

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 is scheduled for release on October 20, 2023 for PS5. The game takes place in an expanded New York City featuring new areas such as Queens, with players able to switch between Peter Parker and Miles Morales at any point. The story revolves around the duo fighting off a new wave of super villains including Kraven the Hunter, Lizard, and Venom.

You can watch the latest footage of the game here, which showcases the expanded New York City for the sequel.

