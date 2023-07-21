ININ Games to Release Parasol Stars: The Story of Bubble Bobble III for Consoles

ININ Games has announced that they will release the popular side-scrolling platformer Parasol Stars: The Story of Bubble Bobble III digitally for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Switch at the end of 2023.

For fans of physical editions, Strictly Limited Games will also be releasing exclusive and highly limited physical editions of the game. Pre-orders for these editions will be available through the Strictly Limited Games online store starting July 27.

The original Parasol Stars: The Story of Bubble Bobble III game first launched for PC Engine on February 15, 1991.

About Parasol Stars: The Story of Bubble Bobble III

Parasol Stars: The Story of Bubble Bobble III is a classic platformer developed by TAITO that was released in 1991. It is the sequel to Rainbow Islands and the third installment in the legendary Bubble Bobble series. While it was not released in arcades, it gained popularity on home consoles like PC Engine and TurboGrafx, as well as on home computers like the Amiga. Now, the game is making a triumphant return to modern platforms.

In the game, players follow the adventures of two brothers, Bubby and Bobby, as they embark on a mission to save their neighboring planets from an evil menace. Armed with colorful and magical parasols, the brothers can shield against enemy attacks, stun foes, and unleash high-scoring stars. The game also features various power-ups, such as bombs and time-freezing clocks, to help players gain an advantage in battles. However, players must be careful of Death, who can sneak up and take one of their lives. Using the power of the parasol, players must navigate through the game’s ten worlds and unlock two secret worlds.

ININ and TAITO have also teased that there will be more exciting news about Parasol Stars: The Story of Bubble Bobble III in the near future.

Announcement Trailer