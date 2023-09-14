Article
Remaster of Rainbow Cotton Announced
Watch the Trailer
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=q1t8rprAko
Introduction
ININ Games has recently announced the remaster of Rainbow Cotton for all current systems. Originally released in January 2000, this rail shooter created quite a buzz among Japanese Dreamcast players.
Release Date
The new edition of Rainbow Cotton is scheduled to be released in spring 2024.
