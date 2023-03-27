Today, Lucid Motors announced that all Lucid Air electric vehicles will now be equipped with Apple’s wireless CarPlay system. As a result of Lucid Air’s support for wireless CarPlay, owners who also use the device will find that their iPhones automatically connect to CarPlay upon entering the vehicle, negating the need to plug in the device.

CarPlay allows users to access Apple Maps, Apple Music, Messages, and other Apple products and services. The user interface of CarPlay is modeled after that of the iPhone, providing iPhone owners with an experience that is intuitive and instantly recognizable.

ADVERTISEMENT

Because of its “level of innovation and sophistication,” the Lucid Air, which Lucid Motors manufactured, was selected as the MotorTrend Car of the Year for 2022. It is an electric luxury vehicle with a starting price of $87,400 for the Pure trim level.