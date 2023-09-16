Soccer RPG “Inazuma Eleven: Victory Road” to Launch on PlayStation 5 in 2023

Inazuma Eleven: Victory Road, the highly anticipated soccer RPG game, has recently been announced by LEVEL-5. This exciting game will be available not only on PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch, but also on the next-generation console, PlayStation 5. In addition, mobile gamers can look forward to playing the game on iOS and Android devices. The release date has been set for 2023.

For those who are unfamiliar with Inazuma Eleven: Victory Road, this game offers an immersive soccer experience combined with role-playing elements. Players take on the role of a soccer team manager, leading their team to victory through training sessions, strategizing plays, and participating in intense matches.

For a sneak peek into the game, you can watch the latest trailer below:

Trailer #3

Japanese