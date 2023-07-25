About Tangledeep

Impact Gameworks has released 16-bit RPG-inspired dungeon crawler Tangledeep for PlayStation 4 via PlayStation Store for $19.99. The purchase includes both the base game and expansion “Legend of Shara.”

Tangledeep first launched for PC via Steam and GOG on February 1, 2018, followed by Switch on January 31, 2019.

Tangledeep combines the 16-bit graphics and polish of classic RPGs with elements from roguelikes and dungeon crawlers to create a magical experience for players of all skill levels. Trapped in underground villages with no memory of the world at the surface, you must survive an ever-changing labyrinth to discover what lies above.

Experience rich, tactical, turn-based gameplay as you explore a sprawling dungeon that’s different each time you play. Tangledeep features a customizable job system and hundreds of collectible items that allow you to approach each playthrough in a totally new way!

Includes the expansion “Legend of Shara” content for free!

Key Features

Master deep, tactical turn-based combat across 13 unique jobs with over 100 skills.

Choose between three game modes—including Adventure Mode, which removes the pain of permadeath.

Capture nearly any monster in the game and raise them in the Monster Corral as a pet, or breed them with other monsters!

Make your experience easier, harder, or just plain wackier with over 15 included Game Modifiers.

Share some of your progress between characters by using the banking system and planting magic trees.

Explore Item Dreams, randomized mini-dungeons where anything goes, and power up your gear!

Take in the scenery—comprised of beautiful 16-bit graphics and carefully handcrafted maps!

Relax to a beautiful soundtrack inspired by the most legendary RPGs of the 16-bit era, composed by award-winning composer Andrew Aversa—joined by Hiroki Kikuta, Grant Kirkhope, and Norihiko Hibino!

Expansion “Legend of Shara” Content