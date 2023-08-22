Immortals of Aveum: A First-Person Shooter Worth the Hype?

Introduction

Immortals of Aveum, an upcoming first-person shooter (FPS) developed by Ascendant Studios and published by Electronic Arts, has been streamed online during the past few hours. It will be available to the public on the 22nd of August. It’s getting close to the time when we’d anticipate seeing feeds like these start to spread throughout the internet. Despite this, Electronic Arts has not wasted any time cracking down on players who livestream their gaming.

Early Livestream and Community Response

Most recently, a YouTube channel known as “Kwasomierz” was able to stream approximately two hours of the game before being discovered by EA. Although the broadcast has since been removed from the site, the community was already aware of it. It had begun compiling early impressions of the game before it was taken down.

Concerns About Difficulty

The level of difficulty necessary to play Immortals of Aveum is the most important thing players are concerned about in this game. PC gamers have been shaking in their seats ever since the rumor about the spec broke, which occurred some time ago.

Impressive Graphics and Visual Effects

This Unreal Engine 5 game, as may be reasonably anticipated, possesses magnificent graphics and mind-boggling visual effects that light up the entire room.

Community Reactions

On the other hand, if one is to believe the remarks that viewers of the footage Kwasomierz shared on YouTube posted on Reddit, the community does not appear to be all that impressed by Immortals of Aveum. The following are some remarks made in passing:

This game doesn’t have ‘must have’ feel to it … It’ll be a buy when it’s 20 or on Game Pass’ ‘I mean, the rest of this year has a ton of great games. No room for a mid one and all this game has felt is mid since reveal.’ ‘Looks like Ghostwire: Tokyo but better yet… Somehow boring.’ ‘Seems like this game is going to flop. I see almost no marketing and it looks 7/10-ish.’

Conclusion

Tomorrow, on the 22nd of August, Immortals of Aveum will be made available to players worldwide. It will then be up to the community to get a copy of the game, put it through its paces, and eventually form an opinion about it.