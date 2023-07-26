A setback for Immortals Fenyx Rising 2

There is some disappointing news regarding the development of Immortals Fenyx Rising 2. According to reports, the sequel to the action-adventure game, which was in the early stages of development at Ubisoft Quebec, has been canceled. The difficulties in securing the license, which started three years ago, are said to be the cause. Ubisoft has indirectly confirmed the situation in response to the article. Here is their message:

A strategic retreat

It is possible that the Quebec team has shifted focus back to Ubisoft’s cash cow: Assassin’s Creed. In September 2022, the French company unveiled an ambitious roadmap for the franchise in the midst of financial turbulence. After canceling several projects last year and facing a loss in the 2022-2023 fiscal year, the company needs to go back to what it does best. The June 2021 Ubisoft Forward event provided reassurance with previews of Star Wars Outlaws, Avatar Frontiers of Pandora, and Assassin’s Creed Mirage! It’s worth noting that prior to working on Fenyx Rising, Ubisoft Quebec had great success with Assassin’s Creed Odyssey.

Given these circumstances, it’s not surprising that Immortals Fenyx Rising 2 is not a priority for the company. In 2021, despite positive reviews (scoring between 77 and 81/100 on Metacritic), Ubisoft boasted “healthy sales, especially on the Switch” for their action-adventure game. According to VGC, in Europe, the first episode sold 70% fewer copies than Assassin’s Creed Valhalla during the same period. In Fenyx Rising, players assumed the role of a Greek demigod in an experience reminiscent of Breath of the Wild.