Designer Imagines Remake of The Witcher with Stunning Visuals

Artist Arvydas Brazdeikis Unveils Impressive Concept Design

Renowned artist and user interface designer Arvydas Brazdeikis recently shared on Twitter a series of screenshots showcasing his vision for a remake of the first game in The Witcher series developed by CD Projekt Red. Although he clarified that he is not involved in the actual remake, Brazdeikis’s concept offers a tantalizing glimpse into the potential improvements and upgrades for the game.

Enhanced Menus, Map, HUD, and Geralt

The showcased images depict a revamped version of the game’s menus, map, heads-up display (HUD), and protagonist Geralt. Brazdeikis stated that he aimed to preserve some of the key aesthetic elements from the original game, such as the green color palette, circular design elements, and mutation themes. However, he also drew inspiration from other games, including The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, to further expand upon these designs. Notably, Brazdeikis utilized a collectible figurine of Geralt as a reference, transforming it with stunning repaint work that left fans eagerly anticipating an official remake.

Bringing Together Franchise Styles

The designer shared his excitement about the project, expressing that it was enjoyable piecing together various aesthetic sources from throughout The Witcher franchise and beyond. He aimed to blend and combine different aspects of the UI art direction, both from adopted and discarded designs over the years.

NEW WITCHER I am not involved in the remake of The Witcher 1, but if I was, I would imagine how it looks like this! The main goals of the project were: – to adapt the UI/UX of the original to cross-platform controls – to mix the styles of the entire Witcher + Gwent franchise. pic.twitter.com/p9vVJuIhJT — Arvy (@Arvydas_B) August 4, 2023

Anticipating the Official Remake

While CD Projekt Red announced the development of a genuine remake of the first game in The Witcher series, fans will have to wait patiently for its release. As per the company’s CEO, the game is slated for Chapter 4, which is not expected to arrive until 2025 at the earliest.

Arvydas Brazdeikis’s imaginative concept redesign is not the only recent display of creativity from UI designers in their free time. Just last month, an artist from EA showcased their own envisioning of a Mandalorian-inspired video game.