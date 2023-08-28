IGN.com Reveals New YouTube Video Showcasing PlayStation Portal

IGN.com has released an exciting new YouTube video dedicated to the highly-anticipated PlayStation Portal. In this video, viewers get an in-depth look at the handheld gaming device, set to hit the market later this year.

Unveiling the Features of PlayStation Portal

The video showcases the Portal in action, with the editor engaging in a game session within the Astro game room. One notable feature that stands out is the device’s LCD screen, which impressively displays vibrant and convincing imagery.

User-Friendly Console with Impressive Performance

According to IGN.com, the PlayStation Portal proves to be an incredibly user-friendly console. Not only does it efficiently dissipate heat, but its controllers flawlessly replicate the DualSense functions, including haptic feedback and adaptive triggers. Users will feel like they’re using a classic PS5 controller.

Optimal Testing Environment

The IGN.com test was conducted in a Sony-controlled environment with excellent and stable Wi-Fi, ensuring an optimal gaming experience for users.

Battery Life and Price Details

It’s worth noting that the battery pack of the PlayStation Portal is similar to that of the DualSense, providing around 6 to 7 hours of runtime. The device will be available for purchase in the final months of this year, with a recommended price of 220 euros.