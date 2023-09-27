Neptunia: Sisters versus Sisters – Switch Port Announcement
Neptunia: Sisters versus Sisters – Switch Port Announcement
Overview
Idea Factory International announces a Switch port of Neptunia: sisters versus sisters bee. Implementations of the roleplaying game for Xbox One and Xbox Series Release period is next year.
Neptunia: sisters versus sisters was released on January 23 for PS4 and PS5.
