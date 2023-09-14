iam8bit and Skybound Games Announce Physical Editions of Bomb Rush Cyberfunk

iam8bit and distribution partner Skybound Games have teamed up with developer Team Reptile to announce the release of physical editions for the highly anticipated game, Bomb Rush Cyberfunk. The physical editions will be available for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series / One, and Switch. Pre-orders are set to open on September 15.

The retail edition of Bomb Rush Cyberfunk is scheduled to launch on December 5. It will include a standard region-free disc or cartridge, six die-cut vinyl graffiti stickers, and cover art illustrated by the talented Tan Zhi Hui.

In addition to the retail edition, iam8bit will be releasing an Exclusive Edition of Bomb Rush Cyberfunk in Q4 2023. This exclusive edition will feature a graffiti art booklet showcasing artwork from the game, a collectible slipcase, exclusive cover art also illustrated by Tan Zhi Hui, and six die-cut vinyl graffiti stickers.

Furthermore, iam8bit has plans to produce a 3xLP on 180 gram Black Vinyl in Q1 2024. This vinyl will feature tracks by renowned artists such as Knxwledge, Hideki Naganuma, Reso, Klaus Veen, and more. The album artwork for this special edition vinyl is meticulously designed by Sem Graham. Purchasing the vinyl will also provide a digital download code for the tracks.

About Bomb Rush Cyberfunk

Bomb Rush Cyberfunk, developed by Team Reptile, is an exciting and highly advanced funkstyle game set in an alternate future. In this world crafted by Dion Koster, crews equipped with personal boostpacks dominate the urban landscape as they reach new heights of graffiti artistry. Players can choose a character from their crew and freely explore the three-dimensional streets. The goal is to bomb and make a name for yourself by painting graffiti in various neighborhoods. By earning enough reputation (REP), you can challenge rival crews for territorial dominance. The game features a unique trick system, allowing players to perform grinding, sliding, wallrunning, and tricks both in the air and on the ground. As you navigate the city, you’ll encounter an array of eccentric characters.

Bomb Rush Cyberfunk also offers an innovative graffiti mechanic. With your boostpack, you can hit even the most challenging spots with ease. When near a graffiti spot, activate graffiti mode to be suspended mid-air. Hit all the targets in the sequence to create a stunning art piece. The size of the spot determines the number of targets you must hit before the timer runs out.

Additionally, players can string their tricks and graffiti together to create combos, increasing their score. Successfully landing a combo transforms the score into boost power, allowing you to zoom through the city at top speed. Perform an extraordinary combo, and you’ll enter Bomb Rush Mode, granting you infinite boost power.

Availability and Trailer

Bomb Rush Cyberfunk is currently available digitally for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch, and PC via Steam. To get a glimpse of the exhilarating gameplay, watch the new trailer below.

Physical Edition Announce Trailer

document.addEventListener(“DOMContentLoaded”, function(){var slider = tns({container: “#carousel_834999 .carousel__container”,items: 1,loop: false,lazyload: true,lazyloadSelector: “#carousel_834999 .carousel__item img”,navContainer: “.carousel-nav_834999”,controlsContainer: “.carousel-controls_834999”});var thumbnails = tns({container: “.carousel-nav_834999”,items: 5,lazyload: false,slideBy: 1,nav: true,controls: false,loop: false,navPosition: “bottom”});document.querySelector(“#carousel_834999 .carousel-controls__next”).onclick = function () {thumbnails.goTo(“next”);};document.querySelector(“#carousel_834999 .carousel-controls__prev”).onclick = function () {thumbnails.goTo(“prev”);};})