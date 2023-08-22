



iam8bit to Release Physical Edition of Sea of Stars

iam8bit and Sabotage Studio have announced that a physical edition of the turn-based RPG Sea of Stars will be released in early 2024.

The promotional image accompanying the announcement features the package art for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X / Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch. It is currently unknown if a physical edition will also be available for PlayStation 4.

Sea of Stars is set to launch digitally on August 29 for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam. It will also be included in the PlayStation Plus Game Catalog for PlayStation Extra and Premium members, as well as Xbox Game Pass for Console and PC.