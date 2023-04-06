A new update has been released for Like a Hunt Showdown Update 1.80. You can find all the Game Update details, Bug Fixes, improvements, and Patch Notes below. Hunt Showdown Update 1.80 is now available for all platforms, including PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, and PC. The file size may vary depending on the platform.

Hunters,

Below are the notes for Hotfix #1 for Update 1.12.0.1

ADVERTISEMENT

Fixed an issue that prevented players from being revived in instances where they had used the spectate shortcut on a controller.

Fixed an issue that allowed players to utilize the self-revive of the Necromancer in Quickplay.

Fixed an issue that allowed the solo buff from the Serpent trait to work in Quickplay.

Fixed a bug that caused the starting Hunter to have the incorrect name or gender model after skipping the tutorial.

Fixed an issue that resulted in the gunshot audio from the Sparks sounding 2D at longer distances.

Source: Hunt Showdown