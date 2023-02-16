A new update has been released for Hunt Showdown Update 1.76 You can find out all the details of the Game Update, Bug Fixes, improvements, and Patch Notes below. Hunt Showdown Update 1.76 is now available for download, for all platforms, including PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, and PC. The file size may vary depending on the platform.

The new weapons and variants have been added to the regular progression and the Book of Weapons.

The rewards structure of Challenges has been updated; Event Points rewards have been replaced with random rewards. Fixed a localization issue that caused the “hidden” text (for hidden MMR ratings or hidden names of enemies) in the Team Details screen to not be translated in some languages.

Fixed an issue that allowed a Hunter to complete the challenge “Do damage using melee weapons to enemy hunters” with Steel Ball and Dragon Breath ammo on the Bomb Lance.

Fixed an issue that allowed a player to be able to equip items while matchmaking.

Fixed an issue that allowed the Martini-Henry Ironside to be fully loaded without consuming extra ammo properly.

Fixed a typo issue in the Book of Monsters, in the Assassin’s 5th entry, in Italian.

Fixed an issue that left Hunters unable to put their finger on the trigger of any Martini-Henry variant.

Fixed an issue that caused the Springfield M1892 Krag to eject two bullets after some bolt actions.

Fixed an issue that blocked some players from logging into the game after getting stuck on “Checking backend connection…”.

Fixed some localization issues where some weapons had incorrect translations in Polish.

Fixed several localization issues and typos in German Source:Hunt Showdown

