Following recent back surgery, Hulk Hogan is not paralyzed, according to a representative for the former wrestler.

Hogan, 69, was the subject of discussion on Sunday’s The Kurt Angle Show broadcast. According to the presenter, Hogan shared some important health information while being filmed for WWE’s Monday Night Raw 30th anniversary show, which aired on January 23.

“Hogan underwent more back surgery. His lower body’s nerves were severed, “According to Angle’s podcast. “His lower body is completely numb. He is confined to using a cane to get around. I assumed he was using the cane due to back trouble. He is not in any pain. He is complete without. He lacks all sensation. He can no longer feel his legs, which makes it difficult for him to walk without a cane.”

The former WWE star can walk without a cane, is “doing well, and is not paralyzed,” Hogan appeared untroubled on the first part of the wrestling company’s memorial episode, according to a spokeswoman for him. The Olympic gold medallist voiced worry about Hogan, though.

During a 2021 interview on the Hollywood Raw podcast with Dax Holt and Adam Glyn, Hogan’s 34-year-old daughter Brooke discussed her father’s health journey and revealed that he had endured about 25 surgeries in the previous ten years.

She said on the podcast’s episode from October 27, 2021, “He’s had both shoulders scoped, and he had his whole bicep…and everything tied up in his shoulder last year.” “It was a catastrophe. He contracted MRSA, and it was rather severe. Then we had to go back.”

Added, “He’s replaced both of his knees numerous times. I give both a second thought. His hips have been fixed. His elbow has been scoped. He’s had a lot of operations.”

She stated at the time, “He’s doing wonderful right now. Every day, he exercises in the gym for two hours. He’s still moving forward.”

Following his appearance on the WWE’s premier program, Hogan tweeted a snippet of the episode and a picture from Monday in which he can be seen singing into a microphone.