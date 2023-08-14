Xbox Series S Poses Challenges for Sony in the Gaming Industry

A recent article by Paul Tassi in Forbes raises concerns about the impact of Xbox Series S on Sony’s PlayStation 5 (PS5). Tassi argues that Microsoft’s decision to create two consoles with significant power differences allows Sony to gain advantages effortlessly.

The Debate Surrounding Xbox Series S and PS5

Tassi’s article, published in mid-August, delves into the controversy surrounding Microsoft’s move to launch a low-powered console alongside its flagship Series X. This choice enables the company to tap into a budget-friendly segment of the gaming market.

Tassi specifically highlights the case of Baldur’s Gate 3, an upcoming game developed by Larian Studios. Due to the limited capabilities of the Series S, the studio is compelled to make the game a PS5 exclusive, leaving out the Series X while working on optimizing it for Microsoft’s more affordable console.

The Technical Challenges Faced by Larian Studios

Michael Dawes, the director of publishing at Larian Studios, previously discussed the difficulties they encountered with implementing split screen functionality on the Series S. He mentioned that it was a significant technical hurdle that required extensive development time. The studio aims to offer a cooperative multiplayer experience with smooth gameplay transitions on the Series S, a feat that no other role-playing game of this magnitude has accomplished. Despite the challenges, Larian Studios is committed to achieving these goals and plans to provide an update by the end of the year.

The Fallout of Microsoft’s Feature Parity Demand

Paul Tassi strongly criticizes Microsoft’s insistence on feature parity between the Series X and S. He points out that this demand could potentially delay the release of highly anticipated games until much later than expected, leaving Xbox gamers frustrated. Tassi argues that many players may not typically utilize the split screen feature, thus rendering it an unnecessary requirement.

Tassi suggests that Microsoft should reconsider its feature parity demand to avoid such setbacks. By allowing Larian Studios to release Baldur’s Gate 3 without split screen functionality, Xbox owners purchasing the Series S version would not be misled into expecting co-op play with their friends. Tassi concludes that Microsoft inadvertently handed Sony an exclusive console advantage without Sony needing to make any agreements.

The Dilemma Faced by Microsoft

This situation presents a challenging dilemma for Microsoft since abandoning the feature parity requirement would pose significant issues, considering the substantial number of Series S consoles sold globally since November 2020.

Furthermore, Thomas Puha from Remedy Entertainment also expressed empathy for Larian Studios’ plight, further fueling the ongoing debate surrounding Xbox Series S.