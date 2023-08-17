Even the Worst Players Can Finish Resident Evil 4 (2023)!

The videographer Xenoxygene has decided to finish the title of Capcom by systematically missing its target and having a shooting accuracy of 0%. To understand how he achieved this feat, we must first understand how this statistic is calculated.

In the video, Xenoxygene explains that fragmentation and flash grenades do not count as bullets in the game. He commonly used these items to get rid of simpler enemies during his adventure. However, in scripted chapters where he couldn’t use these objects, he had to change his strategy and die multiple times to find the right approach.

How Did He Do It?

In chapter 11, there is a sequence where Leon is riding in a wagon and it is necessary to shoot at enemy vehicles. Since each shot counts towards accuracy, Xenoxygene had to find a way to reduce his precision to 0. It takes a minimum of 25 bullets to eliminate all enemies in this sequence. If a user fires 50 shots during the chapter and puts in the essential 25, the accuracy will be 50%. 100 bullets would lower it to 25%. 250 bullets would result in a 10% accuracy, as explained by Xenoxygene.

To achieve an accuracy of 0.048%, Xenoxygene calculated that he would need 52,000 counts. However, since there aren’t enough bullets in Resident Evil 4, he used darts instead. He shot them through the ceiling repeatedly and then retrieved them one by one. Despite careful strategies, Xenoxygene didn’t manage to achieve a 0% accuracy in all chapters, but he did get closer. Perhaps one day, another player will attempt this seemingly impossible challenge.