Complete Edition of Horizon Forbidden West Announced for PS5
Introduction
What was already circulating as a rumor has now been officially announced, namely a complete edition of Horizon Forbidden West for PS5. According to the press release, this offers the following content:
Content of the Complete Edition
Horizon Forbidden West for PS5
Burning Shores DLC for PS5
Digital soundtrack
Digital art book
Digital Comic: Horizon Zero Dawn 1: Sunhawk
Game items:
Photo mode extras (special pose and face painting)
Game Items Unlocked Through Story Progression
Game items are unlocked through story progression:
Carja Behemoth Elite outfit and Carja Behemoth short bow tie
Nora Thunder Elite Outfit
Nora Donderslinger
Apex Clawstrider Machine Strife Figure
Raw materials package
Release Date
The complete edition of Horizon Forbidden West releases on October 6 for PS5.