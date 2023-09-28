Introduction

What was already circulating as a rumor has now been officially announced, namely a complete edition of Horizon Forbidden West for PS5. According to the press release, this offers the following content:

Content of the Complete Edition

Horizon Forbidden West for PS5

Burning Shores DLC for PS5

Digital soundtrack

Digital art book

Digital Comic: Horizon Zero Dawn 1: Sunhawk

Game items:

Photo mode extras (special pose and face painting)

Game items are unlocked through story progression:

Carja Behemoth Elite outfit and Carja Behemoth short bow tie

Nora Thunder Elite Outfit

Nora Donderslinger

Apex Clawstrider Machine Strife Figure

Raw materials package

Release Date

The complete edition of Horizon Forbidden West releases on October 6 for PS5.