





Celebrity Leaker Reveals Horizon Forbidden West Complete Edition Coming to PC

Celebrity Leaker Reveals Horizon Forbidden West Complete Edition Coming to PC

Celebrity leaker Billbil-kun has recently disclosed that Horizon Forbidden West Complete Edition will be making its way to PC. This announcement has excited fans who have been eagerly waiting for the game’s release on the personal computer platform.

Insider Report Confirms PC Port of Horizon Forbidden West Complete Edition

An insider, known for providing reliable hardware previews and monthly PlayStation Plus game information, has shared a report confirming Sony Interactive Entertainment’s plans to announce a PC port of the latest chapter of the Horizon series. The game features the beloved character Aloy in the lead role.

Exclusive Content Included in PC Release

According to Billbil-kun, the Horizon Forbidden West Complete Edition for PC will not only include the base adventure, which was previously released on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 a couple of years ago, but it will also incorporate the paid additional content called Burning Shores.

Impending Announcement and Multiple Platform Launch

As evidence of the upcoming PC release, the Complete Edition has recently been classified in Korea. This suggests that an official announcement is imminent. Furthermore, the leaked information reveals that the game will be available on both Steam and the Epic Games Store.

Stay Tuned for the State of Play Event

To confirm these exciting developments, gamers are eagerly awaiting Sony Interactive Entertainment’s State of Play event scheduled for tomorrow, September 14, 2023. Be sure to stay tuned for any official announcements regarding the full release of Horizon Forbidden West Complete Edition for PC.



