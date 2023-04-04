A new update has been released for Horizon Call of the Mountain Update 1.004.011. You can find all the Game Update details, Bug Fixes, improvements, and Patch Notes below. Horizon Call of the Mountain Update 1.004.011 is now available for all platforms, including PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, and PC. The file size may vary depending on the platform.
PATCH NOTES
Accessibility Features
Improved subtitle options – Black box behind subtitles, speaker colors, and increased font sizes for subtitles, tutorials and user action prompts.
High Contrast Mode – Highlights objects that the user can interact with.
Auto Crafting Arrows – Allows the user to skip the arrow crafting action.
Auto Crafting Tools – Allows the user to skip the gameplay for crafting tools.
Added the option to disable or enable tutorials in Mission Replays.
Added the option to disable slow down on jumps.
Performance and Stability
Various crash and performance fixes.
Missions and Progression
Various fixes for where the user could drop onto and become stuck on objects.
Fixed a rare issue where the user may not be able to complete the final mission after using the campfire near the end of the mission.
Fixed an issue where the user could become stuck in a menu when using a campfire whilst in the ammo crafting tutorial.
Fixed an issue where killing the Stormbird near the campfire would block the user from progressing.
Fixed an issue where the user may become stuck when climbing the Tallneck, or may not be able to complete the climb.
Fixed an issue where if the user kills the Stormbird too quickly progression may be blocked.
Machines
Fixed an issue where the Shellwalker would not damage the user after its claw had been destroyed.
Fixed an issue where a Watcher may become inactive and not attack the player.
Fixed an issue where the Stormbird may become idle and disappear when having the frost status effect applied.
UI/UX
Fixed an issue where Aim Assistance would re-enable when rebooting the title.
Fixed an issue where the user’s screen may be darkened when destroying the rope bridge’s ropes before the tutorial became active.
Fixed an issue where the user may be unable to complete the Crafting Tutorial if hit by an enemy whilst crafting.
Fixed an issue where the user’s UI may disappear after fighting the Scrappers.
Fixed an issue where gaze tracking may flicker between options in the Menu screens.
Other
Fixed an issue where the Pan Flute may continue to make noise when dropped or if the user enters combat.
Various audio, dialogue, and music fixes.
Various geometry fixes.
Various lighting fixes.
Updated the Credits list.
The Horizon Call of the Mountain Support Form is available here.
Source: Horizon Call of the Mountain