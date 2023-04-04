A new update has been released for Horizon Call of the Mountain Update 1.004.011. You can find all the Game Update details, Bug Fixes, improvements, and Patch Notes below. Horizon Call of the Mountain Update 1.004.011 is now available for all platforms, including PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, and PC. The file size may vary depending on the platform.

PATCH NOTES

Accessibility Features

Added the option to disable slow down on jumps.

Added the option to disable or enable tutorials in Mission Replays.

Auto Crafting Tools – Allows the user to skip the gameplay for crafting tools.

Auto Crafting Arrows – Allows the user to skip the arrow crafting action.

High Contrast Mode – Highlights objects that the user can interact with.

Improved subtitle options – Black box behind subtitles, speaker colors, and increased font sizes for subtitles, tutorials and user action prompts.

Performance and Stability

Missions and Progression

Various fixes for where the user could drop onto and become stuck on objects.

Fixed a rare issue where the user may not be able to complete the final mission after using the campfire near the end of the mission.

Fixed an issue where the user could become stuck in a menu when using a campfire whilst in the ammo crafting tutorial.

Fixed an issue where killing the Stormbird near the campfire would block the user from progressing.

Fixed an issue where the user may become stuck when climbing the Tallneck, or may not be able to complete the climb.