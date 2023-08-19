The version 1.3 update for Honkai: Star Rail, dubbed “Celestial Eyes Above Mortal Ruins,” will launch on August 30, developer miHoYo announced.

Here is an overview of the update, via miHoYo:

The Latest Update Features

The latest update will bring a brand-new area, Exalting Sanctum’s previously bustling commercial hub “Aurum Alley,” a Simulated Universe major update, as well as the highly anticipated characters Dan Heng • Imbibitor Lunae, Fuxuan, and Lynx into the game! Furthermore, the Trailblaze Power cap will be enhanced, allowing players to store surplus power, leading to more thrilling adventures and challenges.

In the unfolding story, Jing Yuan and Dan Heng united to vanquish Phantylia and resolve the Ambrosial Arbor crisis. Now, as the dust settles, the major part of the recovery effort is to help people get their lives back on track. In Version 1.3, a new area called Aurum Alley emerges, eagerly awaiting a much-needed revitalization. Trailblazers can weigh in by employing strategic logistics planning and efficient cargo organization to shape the alley’s destiny back to its former glory.

Meanwhile, in Version 1.3, Herta’s renowned Simulated Universe undergoes a remarkable upgrade with the introduction of “The Swarm Disaster,” which names after a swarm catastrophe from ages ago that Tayzzyronth, the Aeon of Propagation, caused. To uncover the intricate history and the confrontation between Tayzzyronth and other Aeons, Trailblazers will navigate through dynamically generated domains, face various challenges along the way, and hopefully unlock the thrilling “Path of Propagation” within the Simulated Universe.

New Playable Characters

The new update will also feature three new playable characters:

Dan Heng • Imbibitor Lunae

Dan Heng • Imbibitor Lunae is a five-star Imaginary-Type character following the Path of Destruction. On the battlefield, he displays a unique specialty by consuming multiple Skill Points to unleash powerful abilities.

Fu Xuan

Fu Xuan, a five-star Quantum-Type character following the Path of Preservation, possesses the mysterious omniscia on her forehead. In combat, her skillsets bestow a variety of effects such as damage reduction and health points reversal.

Lynx

Lynx is a four-star Quantum-Type character following the Path of Abundance. She brings a versatile array of healing abilities to her team, letting everyone breathe a little easier during the intergalactic journey.

Honkai: Star Rail is available now for PC via client download and Epic Games Store, iOS via App Store, and Android via Google Play. A PlayStation 5 version is due out in Q4 2023. A PlayStation 4 version is also planned.

Version 1.3 Update “Celestial Eyes Above Mortal Ruins” Trailer

English

Japanese

Korean

Traditional Chinese

Version 1.3 Update “Celestial Eyes Above Mortal Ruins” Special Program

English

Japanese

Korean