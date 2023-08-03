Long Road to Hogwarts Legacy: A Risky Bet on an Ambitious Game

Avalanche Software, an American studio renowned for their work on Disney Infinity, has come a long way. Their latest project, Hogwarts Legacy, an open-world and highly ambitious Harry Potter game, required significant development efforts and restructuring. After six long years of work, the game is finally ready to be enjoyed.

Hogwarts Legacy stands out as one of the best Harry Potter games ever made, with its captivating portrayal of Hogwarts and the fulfillment of a childhood dream. However, some critics argue that the game’s action-adventure RPG elements are rather simplistic. Nevertheless, it is a commendable first attempt, which has the potential to evolve and improve in the future.

Upcoming Sequel: Hogwarts Legacy 2

Back in May, we shared news about Avalanche Software working on a “AAA game,” which was speculated to be Hogwarts Legacy 2. Recently, the studio has posted job openings for a software engineer and a main character technical artist for another “high-level AAA title.” The job descriptions suggest that the chosen candidates will contribute to the creation of a sequel, presumably continuing the story of Hogwarts Legacy.

Considering the immense success of Hogwarts Legacy, it comes as no surprise that a sequel is underway. The game has already become one of the top-selling titles of 2023, with fifteen million copies sold by May. With the release of the Nintendo Switch version scheduled for November 14, the sales figures are expected to skyrocket even further.

What can we expect from Hogwarts Legacy 2? Would you prefer to stay at Hogwarts or explore other magical schools around the world? And in what time period would you like the game to be set?