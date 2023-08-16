Hitman World of Assassination to Receive Update on August 17

Developer IO Interactive has announced that Hitman World of Assassination will be getting a new update on August 17. The patch notes will be revealed tomorrow when the update drops. The update is expected to be quite significant, with a file size of 2-5GB, and will be accompanied by a maintenance period.

Patch incoming for @HITMAN World of Assassination. Full details in the patch notes, dropping in 24 hours. Quick intel below: August 17

Maintenance expected

2-5GB pic.twitter.com/049MS1L8QC

Sony PS5 Complete Guide – Everything Explained About PlayStation 5 For New Owners In 2023

Hitman World of Assassination is the rebranded name for Hitman 3, encompassing all three of the most recent Hitman games under one umbrella. The game is still being supported with regular updates, although there are currently no plans for a new Hitman installment.

Last month, IO Interactive opened a new studio in Brighton, UK.