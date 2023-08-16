Hitman World of Assassination to Receive Update on August 17
Developer IO Interactive has announced that Hitman World of Assassination will be getting a new update on August 17. The patch notes will be revealed tomorrow when the update drops. The update is expected to be quite significant, with a file size of 2-5GB, and will be accompanied by a maintenance period.
Hitman World of Assassination is the rebranded name for Hitman 3, encompassing all three of the most recent Hitman games under one umbrella. The game is still being supported with regular updates, although there are currently no plans for a new Hitman installment.
Last month, IO Interactive opened a new studio in Brighton, UK.