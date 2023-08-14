Hironobu Sakaguchi Declares Final Fantasy XVI as the ‘Ultimate’ Fantasy

Hironobu Sakaguchi, the creator of the Final Fantasy franchise, seems to be pretty taken with the latest entry in the much-loved RPG series, declaring Final Fantasy XVI as the ‘ultimate’ fantasy.

Final Fantasy XVI has been quite a polarizing series entry, with many fans pleased with the direction it has taken and others, well, more than a little miffed. Sakaguchi-san’s viewpoint saw many people agree with him, although at the same time, there were some users on Twitter who were happy to share their disagreement.

Despite attracting some criticism from fans, Final Fantasy XVI did pick up strong reviews from critics (you can read our own verdict on the game here), and sold three million copies during its launch period. Despite some people suggesting it has sold poorly, Square Enix insisted that Final Fantasy XVI sold well relative to the PS5 install base. Having said that, the publisher seemingly backtracked on its comments by admitting the game didn’t meet its ‘high expectations,’ and blame the slow adoption of the PS5.