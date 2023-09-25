Exciting Video Game Releases in Japan This Week
Fate/Samurai Remnant for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Switch, and PC, and Ys X: Nordics for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and Switch are the highly anticipated video game releases this week in Japan. Fans of action and adventure genres have been eagerly awaiting the launch of these thrilling games.
In addition, this week also marks the release of other exciting titles in Japan. Infinity Strash: Dragon Quest The Adventure of Dai will be available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series, PlayStation 4, Switch, and PC, offering gamers a chance to embark on a grand quest in a fantastical world. Another notable release is Silent Hope, which will be available on the Switch and PC platforms, offering players a unique and immersive gaming experience.
For a comprehensive list of this week’s Japanese video game releases, please see below. It is worth mentioning that by purchasing through Play-Asia links, will receive a small commission. You can also save five percent by using our exclusive coupon codes: “23” for a one-time use and “COM” for multiple uses.
Physical and Digital Releases
-
EA Sports FC 24
Platforms: PS5, PS4, Switch
Availability: Worldwide
Versions available:
- North American Version (PS5, PS4, Xbox Series/One, Switch)
- European Version (PS5, PS4, Xbox Series/One, Switch)
-
Fate/Samurai Remnant
Platforms: PS5, PS4, Switch
Availability: Worldwide
Versions available:
- Treasure Box Limited Edition (PS5, PS4, Switch)
- North American Version (PS5, PS4, Switch)
- European Version (PS5, PS4, Switch)
-
Floral Flowlove
Platform: Switch
Availability: Limited Edition
-
Girls Frantic Clan
Platforms: PS4, Switch
Availability: Limited Edition (PS4, Switch)
-
Hitman: World of Assassination
Platform: PS5
-
Infinity Strash: Dragon Quest The Adventure of Dai
Platforms: PS5, PS4, Switch
Availability: Digital release worldwide
Versions available:
- Asian English Version (PS5, Switch)
-
Magical Drop VI
Platform: Switch
Availability: Already available digitally worldwide
-
My Time at Sandrock
Platforms: PS5, Switch
Availability: Worldwide
Versions available:
- North American Version:
- Standard Edition (PS5, PS4, Xbox Series/One, Switch)
- Collector’s Edition (PS5, PS4, Xbox Series/One, Switch)
- European Version:
- Standard Edition (PS5, PS4, Xbox Series/One, Switch)
- Collector’s Edition (PS5, PS4, Xbox Series/One, Switch)
- North American Version:
-
Remnant II
Platform: PS5
Availability: Already available worldwide
-
Saga Planets 4-Work Set
Platform: Switch
-
Silent Hope
Platforms: Switch, PC
Availability: Worldwide
Versions available:
- North American Version
- European Version
- Asian Version
-
Trinoline
Platform: Switch
Availability: Limited Edition
-
Ys X: Nordics
Platforms: PS5, PS4, Switch
Availability: Limited Edition (PS5, PS4, Switch)
Digital-Only Releases
-
Abomi Nation
Platforms: Xbox Series, Xbox One, Switch
Availability: Worldwide
-
EA Sports FC 24
Platforms: Xbox Series, Xbox One, PC [Steam, Epic Games Store]
Availability: Worldwide
-
Fate/Samurai Remnant
Platform: PC [Steam]
Availability: Worldwide
-
Infinity Strash: Dragon Quest The Adventure of Dai
Platforms: Xbox Series, PC [Steam, Microsoft Store]
Availability: Digital release worldwide
-
Mineko’s Night Market
Platforms: Switch, PC [Steam]
Availability: Worldwide
-
My Time at Sandrock
Platforms: Xbox Series, PS4, Xbox One, PC [Steam, Epic Games Store]
Availability: Worldwide
-
OVERPASS 2
Platforms: PS5, Xbox Series, PS4, Xbox One, PC [Steam, Epic Games Store]
-
Paleo Pines
Platforms: PS5, Xbox Series, PS4, Xbox One, PC [Steam]
Availability: Worldwide
-
RoboDunk
Platform: Switch
Availability: Worldwide
-
Silent Hope
Platform: PC [Steam]
Availability: Worldwide
-
Train Sim World 4
Platforms: PS5, Xbox Series, PS4, Xbox One, PC [Steam, Epic Games Store]
Availability: Worldwide
If you want to purchase any of the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, or Switch titles mentioned above, you can use prepaid cards from Japanese PlayStation Network and Nintendo accounts. The available denominations are as follows:
- PlayStation Store cards (yen): 1,100 / 3,000 / 5,000 / 10,000
- Nintendo eShop cards (yen): 1,000 / 1,500 / 3,000 / 5,000 / 9,000
Exciting Video Game Releases in Japan This Week
Fate/Samurai Remnant for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Switch, and PC, and Ys X: Nordics for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and Switch are the highly anticipated video game releases this week in Japan. Fans of action and adventure genres have been eagerly awaiting the launch of these thrilling games.
In addition, this week also marks the release of other exciting titles in Japan. Infinity Strash: Dragon Quest The Adventure of Dai will be available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series, PlayStation 4, Switch, and PC, offering gamers a chance to embark on a grand quest in a fantastical world. Another notable release is Silent Hope, which will be available on the Switch and PC platforms, offering players a unique and immersive gaming experience.
For a comprehensive list of this week’s Japanese video game releases, please see below. It is worth mentioning that by purchasing through Play-Asia links, will receive a small commission. You can also save five percent by using our exclusive coupon codes: “23” for a one-time use and “COM” for multiple uses.
Physical and Digital Releases
-
EA Sports FC 24
Platforms: PS5, PS4, Switch
Availability: Worldwide
Versions available:
- North American Version (PS5, PS4, Xbox Series/One, Switch)
- European Version (PS5, PS4, Xbox Series/One, Switch)
-
Fate/Samurai Remnant
Platforms: PS5, PS4, Switch
Availability: Worldwide
Versions available:
- Treasure Box Limited Edition (PS5, PS4, Switch)
- North American Version (PS5, PS4, Switch)
- European Version (PS5, PS4, Switch)
-
Floral Flowlove
Platform: Switch
Availability: Limited Edition
-
Girls Frantic Clan
Platforms: PS4, Switch
Availability: Limited Edition (PS4, Switch)
-
Hitman: World of Assassination
Platform: PS5
-
Infinity Strash: Dragon Quest The Adventure of Dai
Platforms: PS5, PS4, Switch
Availability: Digital release worldwide
Versions available:
- Asian English Version (PS5, Switch)
-
Magical Drop VI
Platform: Switch
Availability: Already available digitally worldwide
-
My Time at Sandrock
Platforms: PS5, Switch
Availability: Worldwide
Versions available:
- North American Version:
- Standard Edition (PS5, PS4, Xbox Series/One, Switch)
- Collector’s Edition (PS5, PS4, Xbox Series/One, Switch)
- European Version:
- Standard Edition (PS5, PS4, Xbox Series/One, Switch)
- Collector’s Edition (PS5, PS4, Xbox Series/One, Switch)
- North American Version:
-
Remnant II
Platform: PS5
Availability: Already available worldwide
-
Saga Planets 4-Work Set
Platform: Switch
-
Silent Hope
Platforms: Switch, PC
Availability: Worldwide
Versions available:
- North American Version
- European Version
- Asian Version
-
Trinoline
Platform: Switch
Availability: Limited Edition
-
Ys X: Nordics
Platforms: PS5, PS4, Switch
Availability: Limited Edition (PS5, PS4, Switch)
Digital-Only Releases
-
Abomi Nation
Platforms: Xbox Series, Xbox One, Switch
Availability: Worldwide
-
EA Sports FC 24
Platforms: Xbox Series, Xbox One, PC [Steam, Epic Games Store]
Availability: Worldwide
-
Fate/Samurai Remnant
Platform: PC [Steam]
Availability: Worldwide
-
Infinity Strash: Dragon Quest The Adventure of Dai
Platforms: Xbox Series, PC [Steam, Microsoft Store]
Availability: Digital release worldwide
-
Mineko’s Night Market
Platforms: Switch, PC [Steam]
Availability: Worldwide
-
My Time at Sandrock
Platforms: Xbox Series, PS4, Xbox One, PC [Steam, Epic Games Store]
Availability: Worldwide
-
OVERPASS 2
Platforms: PS5, Xbox Series, PS4, Xbox One, PC [Steam, Epic Games Store]
-
Paleo Pines
Platforms: PS5, Xbox Series, PS4, Xbox One, PC [Steam]
Availability: Worldwide
-
RoboDunk
Platform: Switch
Availability: Worldwide
-
Silent Hope
Platform: PC [Steam]
Availability: Worldwide
-
Train Sim World 4
Platforms: PS5, Xbox Series, PS4, Xbox One, PC [Steam, Epic Games Store]
Availability: Worldwide
If you want to purchase any of the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, or Switch titles mentioned above, you can use prepaid cards from Japanese PlayStation Network and Nintendo accounts. The available denominations are as follows:
- PlayStation Store cards (yen): 1,100 / 3,000 / 5,000 / 10,000
- Nintendo eShop cards (yen): 1,000 / 1,500 / 3,000 / 5,000 / 9,000
Exciting Video Game Releases in Japan This Week
Fate/Samurai Remnant for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Switch, and PC, and Ys X: Nordics for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and Switch are the highly anticipated video game releases this week in Japan. Fans of action and adventure genres have been eagerly awaiting the launch of these thrilling games.
In addition, this week also marks the release of other exciting titles in Japan. Infinity Strash: Dragon Quest The Adventure of Dai will be available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series, PlayStation 4, Switch, and PC, offering gamers a chance to embark on a grand quest in a fantastical world. Another notable release is Silent Hope, which will be available on the Switch and PC platforms, offering players a unique and immersive gaming experience.
For a comprehensive list of this week’s Japanese video game releases, please see below. It is worth mentioning that by purchasing through Play-Asia links, will receive a small commission. You can also save five percent by using our exclusive coupon codes: “23” for a one-time use and “COM” for multiple uses.
Physical and Digital Releases
-
EA Sports FC 24
Platforms: PS5, PS4, Switch
Availability: Worldwide
Versions available:
- North American Version (PS5, PS4, Xbox Series/One, Switch)
- European Version (PS5, PS4, Xbox Series/One, Switch)
-
Fate/Samurai Remnant
Platforms: PS5, PS4, Switch
Availability: Worldwide
Versions available:
- Treasure Box Limited Edition (PS5, PS4, Switch)
- North American Version (PS5, PS4, Switch)
- European Version (PS5, PS4, Switch)
-
Floral Flowlove
Platform: Switch
Availability: Limited Edition
-
Girls Frantic Clan
Platforms: PS4, Switch
Availability: Limited Edition (PS4, Switch)
-
Hitman: World of Assassination
Platform: PS5
-
Infinity Strash: Dragon Quest The Adventure of Dai
Platforms: PS5, PS4, Switch
Availability: Digital release worldwide
Versions available:
- Asian English Version (PS5, Switch)
-
Magical Drop VI
Platform: Switch
Availability: Already available digitally worldwide
-
My Time at Sandrock
Platforms: PS5, Switch
Availability: Worldwide
Versions available:
- North American Version:
- Standard Edition (PS5, PS4, Xbox Series/One, Switch)
- Collector’s Edition (PS5, PS4, Xbox Series/One, Switch)
- European Version:
- Standard Edition (PS5, PS4, Xbox Series/One, Switch)
- Collector’s Edition (PS5, PS4, Xbox Series/One, Switch)
- North American Version:
-
Remnant II
Platform: PS5
Availability: Already available worldwide
-
Saga Planets 4-Work Set
Platform: Switch
-
Silent Hope
Platforms: Switch, PC
Availability: Worldwide
Versions available:
- North American Version
- European Version
- Asian Version
-
Trinoline
Platform: Switch
Availability: Limited Edition
-
Ys X: Nordics
Platforms: PS5, PS4, Switch
Availability: Limited Edition (PS5, PS4, Switch)
Digital-Only Releases
-
Abomi Nation
Platforms: Xbox Series, Xbox One, Switch
Availability: Worldwide
-
EA Sports FC 24
Platforms: Xbox Series, Xbox One, PC [Steam, Epic Games Store]
Availability: Worldwide
-
Fate/Samurai Remnant
Platform: PC [Steam]
Availability: Worldwide
-
Infinity Strash: Dragon Quest The Adventure of Dai
Platforms: Xbox Series, PC [Steam, Microsoft Store]
Availability: Digital release worldwide
-
Mineko’s Night Market
Platforms: Switch, PC [Steam]
Availability: Worldwide
-
My Time at Sandrock
Platforms: Xbox Series, PS4, Xbox One, PC [Steam, Epic Games Store]
Availability: Worldwide
-
OVERPASS 2
Platforms: PS5, Xbox Series, PS4, Xbox One, PC [Steam, Epic Games Store]
-
Paleo Pines
Platforms: PS5, Xbox Series, PS4, Xbox One, PC [Steam]
Availability: Worldwide
-
RoboDunk
Platform: Switch
Availability: Worldwide
-
Silent Hope
Platform: PC [Steam]
Availability: Worldwide
-
Train Sim World 4
Platforms: PS5, Xbox Series, PS4, Xbox One, PC [Steam, Epic Games Store]
Availability: Worldwide
If you want to purchase any of the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, or Switch titles mentioned above, you can use prepaid cards from Japanese PlayStation Network and Nintendo accounts. The available denominations are as follows:
- PlayStation Store cards (yen): 1,100 / 3,000 / 5,000 / 10,000
- Nintendo eShop cards (yen): 1,000 / 1,500 / 3,000 / 5,000 / 9,000
Exciting Video Game Releases in Japan This Week
Fate/Samurai Remnant for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Switch, and PC, and Ys X: Nordics for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and Switch are the highly anticipated video game releases this week in Japan. Fans of action and adventure genres have been eagerly awaiting the launch of these thrilling games.
In addition, this week also marks the release of other exciting titles in Japan. Infinity Strash: Dragon Quest The Adventure of Dai will be available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series, PlayStation 4, Switch, and PC, offering gamers a chance to embark on a grand quest in a fantastical world. Another notable release is Silent Hope, which will be available on the Switch and PC platforms, offering players a unique and immersive gaming experience.
For a comprehensive list of this week’s Japanese video game releases, please see below. It is worth mentioning that by purchasing through Play-Asia links, will receive a small commission. You can also save five percent by using our exclusive coupon codes: “23” for a one-time use and “COM” for multiple uses.
Physical and Digital Releases
-
EA Sports FC 24
Platforms: PS5, PS4, Switch
Availability: Worldwide
Versions available:
- North American Version (PS5, PS4, Xbox Series/One, Switch)
- European Version (PS5, PS4, Xbox Series/One, Switch)
-
Fate/Samurai Remnant
Platforms: PS5, PS4, Switch
Availability: Worldwide
Versions available:
- Treasure Box Limited Edition (PS5, PS4, Switch)
- North American Version (PS5, PS4, Switch)
- European Version (PS5, PS4, Switch)
-
Floral Flowlove
Platform: Switch
Availability: Limited Edition
-
Girls Frantic Clan
Platforms: PS4, Switch
Availability: Limited Edition (PS4, Switch)
-
Hitman: World of Assassination
Platform: PS5
-
Infinity Strash: Dragon Quest The Adventure of Dai
Platforms: PS5, PS4, Switch
Availability: Digital release worldwide
Versions available:
- Asian English Version (PS5, Switch)
-
Magical Drop VI
Platform: Switch
Availability: Already available digitally worldwide
-
My Time at Sandrock
Platforms: PS5, Switch
Availability: Worldwide
Versions available:
- North American Version:
- Standard Edition (PS5, PS4, Xbox Series/One, Switch)
- Collector’s Edition (PS5, PS4, Xbox Series/One, Switch)
- European Version:
- Standard Edition (PS5, PS4, Xbox Series/One, Switch)
- Collector’s Edition (PS5, PS4, Xbox Series/One, Switch)
- North American Version:
-
Remnant II
Platform: PS5
Availability: Already available worldwide
-
Saga Planets 4-Work Set
Platform: Switch
-
Silent Hope
Platforms: Switch, PC
Availability: Worldwide
Versions available:
- North American Version
- European Version
- Asian Version
-
Trinoline
Platform: Switch
Availability: Limited Edition
-
Ys X: Nordics
Platforms: PS5, PS4, Switch
Availability: Limited Edition (PS5, PS4, Switch)
Digital-Only Releases
-
Abomi Nation
Platforms: Xbox Series, Xbox One, Switch
Availability: Worldwide
-
EA Sports FC 24
Platforms: Xbox Series, Xbox One, PC [Steam, Epic Games Store]
Availability: Worldwide
-
Fate/Samurai Remnant
Platform: PC [Steam]
Availability: Worldwide
-
Infinity Strash: Dragon Quest The Adventure of Dai
Platforms: Xbox Series, PC [Steam, Microsoft Store]
Availability: Digital release worldwide
-
Mineko’s Night Market
Platforms: Switch, PC [Steam]
Availability: Worldwide
-
My Time at Sandrock
Platforms: Xbox Series, PS4, Xbox One, PC [Steam, Epic Games Store]
Availability: Worldwide
-
OVERPASS 2
Platforms: PS5, Xbox Series, PS4, Xbox One, PC [Steam, Epic Games Store]
-
Paleo Pines
Platforms: PS5, Xbox Series, PS4, Xbox One, PC [Steam]
Availability: Worldwide
-
RoboDunk
Platform: Switch
Availability: Worldwide
-
Silent Hope
Platform: PC [Steam]
Availability: Worldwide
-
Train Sim World 4
Platforms: PS5, Xbox Series, PS4, Xbox One, PC [Steam, Epic Games Store]
Availability: Worldwide
If you want to purchase any of the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, or Switch titles mentioned above, you can use prepaid cards from Japanese PlayStation Network and Nintendo accounts. The available denominations are as follows:
- PlayStation Store cards (yen): 1,100 / 3,000 / 5,000 / 10,000
- Nintendo eShop cards (yen): 1,000 / 1,500 / 3,000 / 5,000 / 9,000