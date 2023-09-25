Fate/Samurai Remnant for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Switch, and PC, and Ys X: Nordics for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and Switch are the highly anticipated video game releases this week in Japan. Fans of action and adventure genres have been eagerly awaiting the launch of these thrilling games.

In addition, this week also marks the release of other exciting titles in Japan. Infinity Strash: Dragon Quest The Adventure of Dai will be available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series, PlayStation 4, Switch, and PC, offering gamers a chance to embark on a grand quest in a fantastical world. Another notable release is Silent Hope, which will be available on the Switch and PC platforms, offering players a unique and immersive gaming experience.

For a comprehensive list of this week’s Japanese video game releases, please see below. It is worth mentioning that by purchasing through Play-Asia links, will receive a small commission. You can also save five percent by using our exclusive coupon codes: “23” for a one-time use and “COM” for multiple uses.

Physical and Digital Releases

EA Sports FC 24 Platforms: PS5, PS4, Switch Availability: Worldwide Versions available: North American Version (PS5, PS4, Xbox Series/One, Switch) European Version (PS5, PS4, Xbox Series/One, Switch)

Fate/Samurai Remnant Platforms: PS5, PS4, Switch Availability: Worldwide Versions available: Treasure Box Limited Edition (PS5, PS4, Switch) North American Version (PS5, PS4, Switch) European Version (PS5, PS4, Switch)

Floral Flowlove Platform: Switch Availability: Limited Edition

Girls Frantic Clan Platforms: PS4, Switch Availability: Limited Edition (PS4, Switch)

Hitman: World of Assassination Platform: PS5

Infinity Strash: Dragon Quest The Adventure of Dai Platforms: PS5, PS4, Switch Availability: Digital release worldwide Versions available: Asian English Version (PS5, Switch)

Magical Drop VI Platform: Switch Availability: Already available digitally worldwide

My Time at Sandrock Platforms: PS5, Switch Availability: Worldwide Versions available: North American Version: Standard Edition (PS5, PS4, Xbox Series/One, Switch) Collector’s Edition (PS5, PS4, Xbox Series/One, Switch) European Version: Standard Edition (PS5, PS4, Xbox Series/One, Switch) Collector’s Edition (PS5, PS4, Xbox Series/One, Switch)

Remnant II Platform: PS5 Availability: Already available worldwide

Saga Planets 4-Work Set Platform: Switch

Silent Hope Platforms: Switch, PC Availability: Worldwide Versions available: North American Version European Version Asian Version

Trinoline Platform: Switch Availability: Limited Edition

Ys X: Nordics Platforms: PS5, PS4, Switch Availability: Limited Edition (PS5, PS4, Switch)

Digital-Only Releases

Abomi Nation Platforms: Xbox Series, Xbox One, Switch Availability: Worldwide

EA Sports FC 24 Platforms: Xbox Series, Xbox One, PC [Steam, Epic Games Store] Availability: Worldwide

Fate/Samurai Remnant Platform: PC [Steam] Availability: Worldwide

Infinity Strash: Dragon Quest The Adventure of Dai Platforms: Xbox Series, PC [Steam, Microsoft Store] Availability: Digital release worldwide

Mineko’s Night Market Platforms: Switch, PC [Steam] Availability: Worldwide

My Time at Sandrock Platforms: Xbox Series, PS4, Xbox One, PC [Steam, Epic Games Store] Availability: Worldwide

OVERPASS 2 Platforms: PS5, Xbox Series, PS4, Xbox One, PC [Steam, Epic Games Store]

Paleo Pines Platforms: PS5, Xbox Series, PS4, Xbox One, PC [Steam] Availability: Worldwide

RoboDunk Platform: Switch Availability: Worldwide

Silent Hope Platform: PC [Steam] Availability: Worldwide

Train Sim World 4 Platforms: PS5, Xbox Series, PS4, Xbox One, PC [Steam, Epic Games Store] Availability: Worldwide

If you want to purchase any of the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, or Switch titles mentioned above, you can use prepaid cards from Japanese PlayStation Network and Nintendo accounts. The available denominations are as follows: