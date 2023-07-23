High Quality Restoration of Sony PlayStation Conference from E3 2006

The YouTube channel “NoClip Game History Archive” has generously provided PlayStation fans with a wonderful gift. They have published the Sony PlayStation conference from E3 2006 in stunning high quality. The video is accurately characterized by its 1080p and 60fps resolution, and it even offers the option to view it in 4K.

A Memorable Moment in Video Game History

NoClip has successfully “restored” one of the most memorable moments in the history of video games. The Sony conference featured some of the most captivating and iconic moments in entertainment expo history. It provided the public with interesting announcements and even some entertaining and widely shared “meme” moments.

The Infamous PS3 Price Reveal

One of the highlights of the conference was the announcement of the price for the PlayStation 3. The price, set at 599.99 euros, generated a lot of discussion due to its high cost. This revelation became a topic of conversation long after the conference had ended.

Kaz Hirai’s Memorable Presentation

Another unforgettable moment was when Kaz Hirai took the stage and passionately shouted “Riidge Raceeeer.” This moment became a popular meme on the internet in the months that followed the conference.

Thorough Restoration Process

NoClip ensured that the restoration of the Sony Playstation E3 2006 conference was of the highest quality. They utilized two HDCAM recordings sourced from the original broadcast. It is worth noting that despite their efforts, two minutes of video from the event were unfortunately missing.

New PlayStation Showcase Coming Soon

While you can find the restored conference video at the top of this article, it is worth mentioning that Sony is rumored to be hosting a new PlayStation Showcase in September 2023.