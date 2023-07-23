High On Life is now available for PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 for $59.99, developer Squanch Games announced.

High On Life first launched for Xbox Series, Xbox One, and PC via Steam and Microsoft Store on December 13, 2022. It is also available via Xbox Game Pass.

The downloadable content “High On Knife” will launch simultaneously on all platforms this fall.

Here is an overview of the game, via Squanch Games:

About Partner with talking guns, collect intergalactic bounties, take down an alien cartel, and save Earth in the latest game from the mind of Justin Roiland. Fresh out of high school with no job and no ambition, you’ve really got nothing going for you until an alien cartel that wants to get high off humanity invades Earth. Now, you and a team of charismatic talking guns must answer the hero’s call and become the deadliest intergalactic bounty hunter the cosmos has ever seen. Travel to a variety of biomes and locations across the cosmos, go up against the nefarious Garmantuous and his gang of goons, collect loot, meet unique characters, and more, in the latest comedy adventure from Justin Roiland! Key Features Guns are Your Friends (Awww)! – Rescue and team up with charismatic, talking guns to become the deadliest intergalactic bounty hunter the cosmos has ever seen. Each weapon has its own unique personality, and you’ll get to know these guns (in a cool and normal way) during your journey. They’ll share their thoughts and perspectives during pivotal moments, and the decisions you make can lead to different outcomes in the story.

Go All Over the Place – Navigate dynamic and changing worlds that include a jungle paradise, a city built inside of an asteroid, the hub of the cosmos, and a variety of other strange places. These aren’t one-way trips, either. Hunters can revisit planets to track down collectibles, rescue human stragglers, and discover Exciting Narrative Surprises.

Take the Law into Your Hands or Whatever! – Leverage the unique skills of each gun to go up against a variety of criminals as you track down the nefarious Garmantuous and his gang of alien goons. Hunters are encouraged to strategically choose the best gun for every situation, sizing up enemies and swapping weapons on the fly. Just so you know, these guys have all been extensively researched. They use humans as drugs, so it’s totally cool that you’re doing this. Seriously.

Do Some Other Stuff – Hunters can hone their skills in replayable Hunter Challenges, earning in-game resources to buy upgrades and an array of alien technology. Warp Bases can be used to recharge your bounty hunter suit and special ammo — or even enemy encounters when you’re feeling bloodthirsty. Get to know a bunch of weird, fun, and hilarious, NPCs! Did we mention that the guns talk?

Watch a new trailer below.

PlayStation Launch Trailer