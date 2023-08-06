Hideki Kamiya Discusses the Use of the Term “JRPG” in Video Games

In a report and interview by Video Games Chronicle, Hideki Kamiya, known for creating games like Bayonetta and Devil May Cry, shared his thoughts on the term “JRPG” commonly used in the video game industry. Kamiya believes that Japan should take pride in the cultural distinctiveness expressed within this subgenre, particularly when referring to JRPGs.

A recent debate about this term arose when Skill Up asked Naoki Yoshida at a Final Fantasy 16 press event if JRPGs have evolved similarly to action games. Yoshida responded by explaining that when they develop games, they don’t perceive them as specifically JRPGs, but rather as RPGs in general. The term “JRPG” is more frequently used by Western media rather than by users and media in Japan.

Yoshida went on to mention that the term JRPG was once seen as discriminatory 15 years ago. When Hideki Kamiya was asked if he shared Yoshida’s viewpoint, he acknowledged that different cultures have diverse ways of expressing creativity. Kamiya referenced the potential loss of the original intent and meaning of a piece of media when it undergoes localization in different countries, as it can be influenced by the culture of the localized version.

Expanding on this, Kamiya cited the creation of Bayonetta, a character designed to be unique. He contrasted her with Kratos from God of War, who represents strength and battles against large beasts and demons, embodying the American perception of action heroes. While Bayonetta possesses her own distinctive qualities, she is also a reflection of the unique Japanese perspective on action game protagonists. Kamiya concluded that action game heroes are crafted based on these distinct viewpoints, allowing gamers to appreciate and understand different cultures.

