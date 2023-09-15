Helldivers II Launch Date Delayed

Helldivers II is set to launch for PlayStation 5 and PC via Steam on February 8, 2024. This release date comes as a delay from its previously planned 2023 release window. Publisher Sony Interactive Entertainment and developer Arrowhead Game Studios both made this announcement.

Here is an overview of the game provided by Sony Interactive Entertainment:

About Fight for freedom across a hostile galaxy in this frenetic third-person cooperative team shooter. In Helldivers II, join forces with up to four friends to combat an alien scourge that poses a threat to your home planet, Super Earth. Developed by Arrowhead Game Studios, this multiplayer cooperative shooter is available for PlayStation 5 and PC. Assume the role of the Helldivers, an elite class of soldiers with a mission to spread peace, liberty, and Managed Democracy throughout the galaxy. You’ll utilize a vast arsenal of powerful and explosive tools to fulfill this mission. Calling in backup is crucial for the Helldivers, but the decision is ultimately yours. Alongside your superpowered primary weapons and customizable loadouts, you can also request stratagems during gameplay.

Helldivers II amplifies Arrowhead’s cooperative gameplay to new heights. Collaboration among teams is essential. Players must strategize loadouts and coordinate their approach for each mission to successfully complete objectives.

Key Features

Fight for Super Earth: Defend your planet and its values as deadly alien creatures conspire to destroy it. Take on the role of peacekeepers in this Galactic War, protecting your home planet, spreading the message of Democracy, and repelling hostile forces.

Defend your planet and its values as deadly alien creatures conspire to destroy it. Take on the role of peacekeepers in this Galactic War, protecting your home planet, spreading the message of Democracy, and repelling hostile forces. Wield Overpowered Weapons: Utilize a variety of offensive and defensive tools to take down enemy surges. Whether you need to eliminate a massive onslaught of Terminids or set up a defensive perimeter, the game offers an array of options. Upgrade your ship and expand your arsenal as you progress through missions. Shield generators, turrets, and large-scale airstrikes can be employed to gain an advantage.

Utilize a variety of offensive and defensive tools to take down enemy surges. Whether you need to eliminate a massive onslaught of Terminids or set up a defensive perimeter, the game offers an array of options. Upgrade your ship and expand your arsenal as you progress through missions. Shield generators, turrets, and large-scale airstrikes can be employed to gain an advantage. Aim Carefully: Cooperation is key in this game, as teamwork leads to the most effective destruction of your enemies. However, friendly fire is always on, adding a challenge and emphasizing communication with your squadmates to ensure your attacks only hit adversaries.

Check out the gameplay video below, showcasing the liberation of a Bile Titan.

Bile Titan Liberation Gameplay