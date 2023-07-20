Hellboy: Web of Wyrd Publisher to Develop Games Based on 2000 AD Universe

The publisher of Hellboy: Web of Wyrd, Good Shepherd Entertainment, has announced that they will develop and publish video games based on the 2000 AD universe and other comic franchises owned by Rebellion Developments.

The 2000 AD universe is home to popular characters such as Judge Dredd, Rogue Trooper, ABC Warriors, and more.

Good Shepherd’s head of business development and publishing, Amanda Kruse, expressed their excitement in a press release, saying, “We are huge fans of Rebellion and 2000 AD. It’s still early days, but building this out with partners who understand the art of adaptation across mediums has been incredible. We are excited to bring fans the hits they are expecting, but even more excited to play with the deep cuts in the library.”

In addition to the 2000 AD comics, Rebellion Developments also owns British comics and characters such as Roy of the Rovers, Sexton Blake, The Spider, The Trigan Empire, Halo Jones, and Hewligan’s Haircut.

Rebellion Developments CEO and co-founder, Jason Kingsley, stated, “We are honored to be the foremost custodians of the rich history of the British comics industry, and as we aim to preserve these legacies. Rebellion is proud to bring these stories to entirely new generations who will experience them for the first time through our partnership with Good Shepherd.”

No further details have been announced at this time.